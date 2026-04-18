Griffins Down Milwaukee in Franchise-Best 27th Road Win of Campaign

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins on game night

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals) Grand Rapids Griffins on game night(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)

MILWAUKEE - The Grand Rapids Griffins shut out the Milwaukee Admirals 8-0 on Friday at Panther Arena to claim their franchise-best 27th road victory of the season (2002-03, 26-9-3-2, .713), extending their road win streak to six games.

Michal Postava's fourth shutout set a franchise record for most in a season by a rookie, improving to 17-6-0 behind 24 saves. All three of Postava's appearances against the Admirals have resulted in a shutout, and the Griffins' victory stood as the largest shutout in the team's 30-year history (11/11/11, Hamilton Bulldogs). Dominik Shine made his first appearance since Feb. 25 after being recalled to the NHL and bagged an assist, while Carter Mazur made his return from recall and extended his point streak to three with a helper. Six Griffins recorded multi-point outings, and Jakub Rychlovsky tallied his first two-goal contest in the AHL. In his 300th pro game, Wojciech Stachowiak potted three assists, and Eduards Tralmaks notched the game-winner and an assist.

At the 4:09 mark in the first period, Tralmaks grabbed one off the draw and wristed it past Matthew Murray's blocker to claim a 1-0 lead for the Griffins. Rychlovsky picked the puck up on the doorstep, skated around the net front and shoveled a backhander past the right post to claim a two-goal advantage with 11:11 to go. Grand Rapids bagged its third when William Wallinder smacked a one-timer from the blue line that whistled past Murray's glove with 5:53 to play.

The Griffins recorded their fourth 8:54 into the second slate when Antti Tuomisto snapped one from the near point, and Rychlovsky banked in the rebound. With 9:33 on the clock, Amadeus Lombardi skated down the slot and popped a backhander in on the doorstep to obtain a five-goal edge. Magnus Chrona came in to relieve Murray after the Griffins' fifth tally. While on the power play with 2:33 left, Tralmaks centered the puck from behind the goal line to Anton Johansson, who fired it home from the slot to take a 6-0 lead.

Just 2:54 into the final frame, Erik Gustafsson skated through the zone with the puck and fired a wrist shot from the slot to put Grand Rapids ahead by seven. The Griffins' last goal came with 7:13 left when John Leonard knocked it past a sprawling Chrona from the doorstep to claim the 8-0 victory.

Notes

In their last six road games, the Griffins have outscored their opponents 36-9.

Grand Rapids finished its season series against Milwaukee with a 7-2-3-0 record.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard both returned to the line up after being recalled to the Detroit Red Wings.

With Shine in the lineup this season, the Griffins improved to 35-2-2-0.

Tuomisto recorded two assists for his 100th pro point.

Highlights

Photo Gallery

Game Center

Grand Rapids 3 3 2 - 8

Milwaukee 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Tralmaks 26 (Stachowiak), 4:09. 2, Grand Rapids, Rychlovský 8 (Stachowiak, Gustafsson), 8:49. 3, Grand Rapids, Wallinder 2 (Johansson, Stachowiak), 14:07. Penalties-Wiesblatt Mil (hooking), 15:07.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Rychlovský 9 (Tuomisto, Gustafsson), 8:54. 5, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 16 (Mazur), 10:27. 6, Grand Rapids, Johansson 2 (Tralmaks), 17:27 (PP). Penalties-Johansson Gr (delay of game - faceoff violation (batting puck with hand)), 4:57; Willis Mil (hooking), 6:39; Willis Mil (tripping), 15:35; Tuomisto Gr (hooking), 17:44.

3rd Period-7, Grand Rapids, Gustafsson 4 (Tuomisto, Seger), 2:54. 8, Grand Rapids, Leonard 33 (Dries, Shine), 12:47. Penalties-Hayes Mil (high-sticking), 3:07; O'Hara Mil (high-sticking), 6:48; Genborg Gr (roughing), 9:31; Element Mil (roughing), 9:31; Lind Mil (roughing), 9:31.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 16-13-9-38. Milwaukee 6-13-5-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 6; Milwaukee 0 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Postava 17-6-0 (24 shots-24 saves). Milwaukee, Murray 22-21-2 (25 shots-20 saves); Chrona 9-10-3 (13 shots-10 saves).

A-7,786

Three Stars

1. GR Stachowiak (three assists) 2. GR Rychlovsky (two goals) 3. GR Postava (W, SO, 24 saves)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 51-15-4-1 (107 pts.) / Sun., April 19 at Cleveland 3 p.m.

Milwaukee: 32-31-4-3 (71 pts.) / Sat., April 18 at Chicago 7 p.m. CDT

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