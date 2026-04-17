John Leonard Signs Extension with Detroit

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday signed forward John Leonard to a one-year contract extension.

Earlier today, Leonard was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team for the second straight season (Charlotte in 2024-25). He became the first Griffin selected to an AHL All-Star Team since 2020-21 (Riley Barber) and the first named to the Second All-Star Team since 2015-16 (Robbie Russo). Leonard is in his first season with the Griffins and has logged 53 points (32-21-53), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 46 games. He ranks among the AHL leaders in goals (T2nd), shorthanded goals (5, T1st) and game-winners (8, T2nd). Among the two other AHL players he is tied with in goals scored (32), Leonard has played at least 17 fewer games. In addition, his 1.15 points-per-game ranks third in the AHL among players with at least 40 games played. The 27-year-old also leads Grand Rapids in points and goals, while tying for fourth in assists.

Leonard produced a career-high six-game goal streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 2 and a career-best 10-game point streak from Oct. 10-Nov. 19, which also set a franchise record for the longest point streak to begin a season. Most recently, the sixth-year pro showed a five-game point run from April 1-11 (2-5-7). His 32 goals are the most by a Griffin since 2014-15 (Teemu Pulkkinen, 34). Leonard ranks among the franchise's all-time single-season leaders in goals (32, T9th), shorthanded goals (5, T1st), game-winners (8, T5th), unassisted goals (4, T5th), shootout percentage (.750, T6th) and shooting percentage (.200, T4th).

The Amherst, Massachusetts, native also appeared in 11 outings with the Detroit Red Wings this season, notching four points (2-2-4) and a minus-three rating. Leonard made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders and strung together a three-game point streak with Detroit from Dec. 17-21 (2-1-3).

Throughout parts of six AHL seasons since 2020-21, Leonard has 224 points (115-109-224), 78 penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 295 regular-season games. During the Calder Cup Playoffs, Leonard has 15 points (8-7-15) in 24 career contests, reaching last year's finals with the Charlotte Checkers.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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