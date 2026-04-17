John Leonard Signs Extension with Detroit
Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday signed forward John Leonard to a one-year contract extension.
Earlier today, Leonard was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team for the second straight season (Charlotte in 2024-25). He became the first Griffin selected to an AHL All-Star Team since 2020-21 (Riley Barber) and the first named to the Second All-Star Team since 2015-16 (Robbie Russo). Leonard is in his first season with the Griffins and has logged 53 points (32-21-53), 12 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 46 games. He ranks among the AHL leaders in goals (T2nd), shorthanded goals (5, T1st) and game-winners (8, T2nd). Among the two other AHL players he is tied with in goals scored (32), Leonard has played at least 17 fewer games. In addition, his 1.15 points-per-game ranks third in the AHL among players with at least 40 games played. The 27-year-old also leads Grand Rapids in points and goals, while tying for fourth in assists.
Leonard produced a career-high six-game goal streak from Oct. 11-Nov. 2 and a career-best 10-game point streak from Oct. 10-Nov. 19, which also set a franchise record for the longest point streak to begin a season. Most recently, the sixth-year pro showed a five-game point run from April 1-11 (2-5-7). His 32 goals are the most by a Griffin since 2014-15 (Teemu Pulkkinen, 34). Leonard ranks among the franchise's all-time single-season leaders in goals (32, T9th), shorthanded goals (5, T1st), game-winners (8, T5th), unassisted goals (4, T5th), shootout percentage (.750, T6th) and shooting percentage (.200, T4th).
The Amherst, Massachusetts, native also appeared in 11 outings with the Detroit Red Wings this season, notching four points (2-2-4) and a minus-three rating. Leonard made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 16 against the New York Islanders and strung together a three-game point streak with Detroit from Dec. 17-21 (2-1-3).
Throughout parts of six AHL seasons since 2020-21, Leonard has 224 points (115-109-224), 78 penalty minutes and a minus-five rating in 295 regular-season games. During the Calder Cup Playoffs, Leonard has 15 points (8-7-15) in 24 career contests, reaching last year's finals with the Charlotte Checkers.
Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. Click here to reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins forward John Leonard
(Nicolas Carrillo)
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- John Leonard Signs Extension with Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners vs Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- 2025-26 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 25 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- DiPietro Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Forward Jakob Pelletier Named to 2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- Cameron Hughes Selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev Named to American Hockey League 2025-26 First All-Star Team - Belleville Senators
- Ufko Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Three Silver Knights Named AHL Second Team All-Stars - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barre-Boulet, Ahcan Named to AHL All-Star First Team - Colorado Eagles
- John Leonard Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brandsegg-Nygard, Mazur, Shine, Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Milton Gästrin to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners, Sign Max Andreev to PTO - Providence Bruins
- O'Hara Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Maleek McGowan, Tyler Duke, Jack Horbach Signed by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Jon Gillies from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Rookies Shine as Roadrunners Roll Past Gulls 5-1 to Close Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Loss Locks in Seven Seed for Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- John Leonard Signs Extension with Detroit
- John Leonard Named to AHL Second All-Star Team
- Brandsegg-Nygard, Mazur, Shine, Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Grand Rapids
- Griffins Record 50th Victory of the Season in Win over Iowa
- Carson Bantle, Michael Milne Reassigned to Toledo