Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Brandon Halverson to the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Halverson, 30, has appeared in 42 games with Syracuse this season, recording a 24-11-6 record with a .906 save percentage, 2.39 goals-against average and six shutouts. The Traverse City, Michigan, native leads the AHL for shutouts while ranking tied for fifth for wins and sixth for GAA. He has played in 151 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack, logging a 71-54-21 record with a .903 SV%, 2.66 GAA and 12 shutouts.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound netminder was named the Crunch's winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the Syracuse community during the 2025-26 campaign. This season, Halverson created Halvy's Saves for Recovery to raise funds and awareness for alcohol and drug recovery. For every save he makes this season, Halverson is donating $1 to Helio Health to support programs for alcohol and drug recovery.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on February 3, 2025.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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