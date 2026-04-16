O'Hara Recalled by Predators

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Cole O'Hara from Milwaukee.

O'Hara has played in 65 games for the Admirals in his first full professional season, posting 44 points (19g-25a). The 6-foot, 189-pound forward leads the Admirals in goals (19), is tied for the third in points and is fourth in assists (25). O'Hara, who signed an entry-level contract with Nashville in April 2025, made his AHL debut with the Admirals at the end of the 2024-25 campaign after completing three seasons at UMass.

During his junior campaign, O'Hara was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the nation's top college hockey player; was a finalist for Hockey East Player of the Year; and earned a spot on the Hockey East First All-Star Team after posting career highs in goals (22), assists (29) and points (51), leading the his team in each category. O'Hara, who was teammates on the Minutemen with Predators defenseman Ryan Ufko from 2022-24, closed out his three-year career at Massachusetts with 86 points (33g-53a) in 109 games

Milwaukee will close the regular season this weekend with their final home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, April 17 at 7:00pm, followed by a pair of games in Chicago to finish the regular season.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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