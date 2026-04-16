Three Silver Knights Named AHL Second Team All-Stars

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







Henderson - The American Hockey League announced today, April 16, that Silver Knights forward Tanner Laczynski, defenseman Lukas Cormier, and goaltender Carl Lindbom have all been named to the 2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team.

All three players earn end-of-year All-Star recognition for the first time in their AHL careers. Players were selected by a league-wide vote amongst AHL players, coaches, and media members.

Laczynski, 28, enters the final weekend of the regular season with 22 goals, 42 assists, and 64 points in 61 games, establishing career bests in all categories. Laczynski is tied for sixth league-wide in scoring, and his plus-37 rating leads the American Hockey League. The Minooka, Illinois native has established a new Silver Knights single-season record for assists and is currently tied for the single-season record in points. He represented the Silver Knights at this season's AHL All-Star festivities.

Cormier, 24, has totaled eight goals, 39 assists, and 47 points in 49 games this season, ranking third among AHL defensemen in scoring despite being the only player among the top-15 scoring leaders to appear in fewer than 50 games. Cormier has posted career highs in assists and points, and entering the final weekend of the regular season, he is positioned to establish new franchise records in both categories for defensemen. A third-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020, Cormier ranks second all-time in assists (89) and third all-time in points (111) in Silver Knights franchise history.

Lindbom, 22, has posted a 24-5-4 record this season, tied for fifth in the AHL in wins. He ranks second in the league with a 2.20 goals-against average, as well as second league-wide with a .924 save percentage. Lindbom has anchored the Silver Knights' strong surge since the All-Star break, with a record of 18-0-1 since February 14 and a 2.29 goals-against average and .921 save percentage over that span. A seventh-round pick of the Golden Knights in 2021, Lindbom has set a new single-season franchise record for wins, and he is now the franchise's all-time wins leader. The native of Stockholm, Sweden also made his NHL debut this season with the Golden Knights and collected his first two NHL victories.

Laczynski, Cormier, and Lindbom become the first Silver Knights to be named to an end-of-year All-Star Team since the team's inaugural season, when goaltender Logan Thompson and defenseman Ryan Murphy were named to the Pacific Division All-Star Team following the 2020-21 campaign.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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