Capitals Re-Assign Forward Milton Gästrin to Bears

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-assigned forward Milton Gästrin to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Gästrin, 18, recorded 24 points (10g, 14a) in 39 regular-season games with MoDo of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2) this season. The 6'1", 194-pound forward ranked sixth on MoDo in points and tied for sixth in goals and assists. Gästrin led all under-18 skaters in HockeyAllsvenskan in goals and ranked second in assists and points. Gästrin also appeared in 13 playoff games with MoDo, registering four points (1g, 3a).

Gästrin spent the 2024-25 season with MoDo's junior team (Sweden-Jr.), recording 42 points (18g, 24a) in 40 games played. Gästrin, who served as an alternate captain, led the team in goals and ranked second in assists and points. The Örnsköldsvik, Sweden native also made his professional debut and appeared in eight regular-season games with MoDo of the Swedish Hockey League (Sweden-1).

Internationally, Gästrin won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in St. Paul, Minnesota. In addition, Gästrin served as Sweden's captain at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. At the 2025 Under-18 World Championship, Gästrin earned a silver medal after tallying 10 points (3g, 7a) in seven games.

The Capitals selected Gästrin in the second round (37th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft and signed him to a three-year entry-level contract on July 3, 2025.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Racing Night and Toyota License Plate Night, featuring a Bears license plate giveaway to the first 6,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Toyota.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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