Ufko Named to AHL Second All-Star Team
Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals defenseman Ryan Ufko was named today as a 2025-26 AHL Second-Team All-Star as voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.
Ufko is currently on recall to the Predators where he has skated in 17 games with Nashville, collecting 11 points (2g-9a), including his first NHL goal on March 10th against Seattle. Prior to his recall he was leading the Ads in scoring and second among AHL defensemen with a career-high 44 points (11g-33a) in just 50 games. His 33 assists were the second-most and his 11 goals were tied for the third-most among league blueliners and for his efforts he was selected to represent Milwaukee in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.
The Smithtown, NY native has spent parts of three seasons in Milwaukee and played in 124 consecutive games, the longest streak for the Ads in seven seasons. Overall, he has registered 20 goals, including nine on the power-play, and 60 assists for 80 points in 131 games played. He recorded 81 points (23g-58a) in 106 career NCAA games for UMass Amherst from 2021-24. Serving as co-captain as a junior in 2023-24, he finished as a finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year award and was picked as a Hockey East First-Team All-Star.
This is the second consecutive year that the Admirals have landed a player on the AHL Second All-Star Team after goalie Matt Murray earned the honor in 2024-25.
The First- and Second-AHL All-Star Teams include:
2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team
Goaltender Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins
44 GP, 34-7-1, 1.88 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 SO
Defenseman Jack Ahcan, Colorado Eagles
60 GP, 11-38-50, +23, 4 PPG, 18 PPA
Defenseman Zac Jones, Rochester Americans
59 GP, 10-50-60, 2 PPG, 34 PPA, 3 GWG
Forward Alex Barré-Boulet, Colorado Eagles
69 GP, 26-44-70, +15, 10 PPG, 1 SHG
Forward Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators
68 GP, 39-28-67, 16 PPG, 3 GWG
Forward Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch
63 GP, 28-49-77, +25, 8 PPG, 5 SHG, 3 GWG
2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team
Goaltender Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights
34 GP, 24-5-4, 2.20 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO
Defenseman Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights
49 GP, 8-39-47, +2, 5 PPG, 18 PPA
Defenseman Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals
50 GP, 11-33-44, 6 PPG, 1 SHG
Forward Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars
63 GP, 16-50-66, +13, 4 PPG, 3 GWG
Forward Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights
61 GP, 22-42-64, +37, 4 PPG, 3 GWG
Forward John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins
46 GP, 32-21-53, +7, 5 PPG, 5 SHG, 8 GWG
Milwaukee will close the regular season this weekend with their final home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, April 17 at 7:00pm, followed by a pair of games in Chicago to finish the regular season.
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 25 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- DiPietro Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Forward Jakob Pelletier Named to 2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- Cameron Hughes Selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev Named to American Hockey League 2025-26 First All-Star Team - Belleville Senators
- Ufko Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Three Silver Knights Named AHL Second Team All-Stars - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barre-Boulet, Ahcan Named to AHL All-Star First Team - Colorado Eagles
- John Leonard Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brandsegg-Nygard, Mazur, Shine, Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Milton Gästrin to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners, Sign Max Andreev to PTO - Providence Bruins
- O'Hara Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Maleek McGowan, Tyler Duke, Jack Horbach Signed by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Jon Gillies from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Rookies Shine as Roadrunners Roll Past Gulls 5-1 to Close Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Loss Locks in Seven Seed for Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
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Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ufko Named to AHL Second All-Star Team
- O'Hara Recalled by Predators
- Wiesblatt Named Admirals Man of the Year
- Ads Sign Marino, Strinden to AHL Deals
- Ads Calm Wild, Grab Playoff Spot