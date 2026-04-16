Ufko Named to AHL Second All-Star Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals defenseman Ryan Ufko was named today as a 2025-26 AHL Second-Team All-Star as voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

Ufko is currently on recall to the Predators where he has skated in 17 games with Nashville, collecting 11 points (2g-9a), including his first NHL goal on March 10th against Seattle. Prior to his recall he was leading the Ads in scoring and second among AHL defensemen with a career-high 44 points (11g-33a) in just 50 games. His 33 assists were the second-most and his 11 goals were tied for the third-most among league blueliners and for his efforts he was selected to represent Milwaukee in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic.

The Smithtown, NY native has spent parts of three seasons in Milwaukee and played in 124 consecutive games, the longest streak for the Ads in seven seasons. Overall, he has registered 20 goals, including nine on the power-play, and 60 assists for 80 points in 131 games played. He recorded 81 points (23g-58a) in 106 career NCAA games for UMass Amherst from 2021-24. Serving as co-captain as a junior in 2023-24, he finished as a finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year award and was picked as a Hockey East First-Team All-Star.

This is the second consecutive year that the Admirals have landed a player on the AHL Second All-Star Team after goalie Matt Murray earned the honor in 2024-25.

The First- and Second-AHL All-Star Teams include:

2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins

44 GP, 34-7-1, 1.88 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 SO

Defenseman Jack Ahcan, Colorado Eagles

60 GP, 11-38-50, +23, 4 PPG, 18 PPA

Defenseman Zac Jones, Rochester Americans

59 GP, 10-50-60, 2 PPG, 34 PPA, 3 GWG

Forward Alex Barré-Boulet, Colorado Eagles

69 GP, 26-44-70, +15, 10 PPG, 1 SHG

Forward Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators

68 GP, 39-28-67, 16 PPG, 3 GWG

Forward Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch

63 GP, 28-49-77, +25, 8 PPG, 5 SHG, 3 GWG

2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights

34 GP, 24-5-4, 2.20 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO

Defenseman Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights

49 GP, 8-39-47, +2, 5 PPG, 18 PPA

Defenseman Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals

50 GP, 11-33-44, 6 PPG, 1 SHG

Forward Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars

63 GP, 16-50-66, +13, 4 PPG, 3 GWG

Forward Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights

61 GP, 22-42-64, +37, 4 PPG, 3 GWG

Forward John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins

46 GP, 32-21-53, +7, 5 PPG, 5 SHG, 8 GWG

Milwaukee will close the regular season this weekend with their final home game against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, April 17 at 7:00pm, followed by a pair of games in Chicago to finish the regular season.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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