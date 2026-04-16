Syracuse Crunch Forward Jakob Pelletier Named to 2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

Syracuse Crunch forward Jakob Pelletier has been named to the AHL First All-Star Team.

A first-round draft pick by Calgary in 2019, Pelletier leads the AHL with a career-best 77 points in 63 games for Syracuse this season. His 49 assists are currently one shy of the league lead, he is tied for first with five shorthanded goals and his 31 power-play points are the most of any AHL forward. Pelletier also brings a 20-game scoring streak into the final weekend of the season, the longest by an AHL skater in more than 17 years. The fifth-year pro has also played five games in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season.

2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team

- Goaltender - Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (44 GP, 34-7-1, 1.88 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 SO)

- Defenseman - Jack Ahcan, Colorado Eagles (60 GP, 11-38-50, +23, 4 PPG, 18 PPA)

- Defenseman - Zac Jones, Rochester Americans (59 GP, 10-50-60, 2 PPG, 34 PPA, 3 GWG)

- Forward - Alex Barr?-Boulet, Colorado Eagles (69 GP, 26-44-70, +15, 10 PPG, 1 SHG)

- Forward - Arthur Kaliyev, Belleville Senators (68 GP, 39-28-67, 16 PPG, 3 GWG)

- Forward - Jakob Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch (63 GP, 28-49-77, +25, 8 PPG, 5 SHG, 3 GWG)

2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team

- Goaltender - Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights (34 GP, 24-5-4, 2.20 GAA, .924 SV%, 3 SO)

- Defenseman - Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights (49 GP, 8-39-47, +2, 5 PPG, 18 PPA)

- Defenseman - Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals (50 GP, 11-33-44, 6 PPG, 1 SHG)

- Forward - Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars (63 GP, 16-50-66, +13, 4 PPG, 3 GWG)

- Forward - Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights (61 GP, 22-42-64, +37, 4 PPG, 3 GWG)

- Forward - John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins (46 GP, 32-21-53, +7, 5 PPG, 5 SHG, 8 GWG)

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2025-26 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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