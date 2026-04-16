Cameron Hughes Selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team
Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes has been selected to the 2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team, as voted on by coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.
Hughes, 29, shares the league lead with 50 assists this season and ranks fourth with 66 points (16-50- 66). The veteran forward has posted career highs in assists and points, and has 18 power play points (4-14- 18), three game-winning goals, and a +13 rating. Hughes has also notched 20 different multi-point games, seven different three-point games, and a four-point outing (1-3- 4) on Feb. 28 against San Diego.
The Edmonton, Alberta native was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic for the first time in his career and helped the Central Division to a runner-up finish at the event held at the BMO Center in Rockford in February. Hughes was recalled by Dallas on Mar. 30 and played his first NHL games in nearly five years, skating in three games for the Stars and netting his first NHL goal Apr. 9 vs. Minnesota.
2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team
Goaltender - Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins
Defenseman - Jack Ahcan, Colorado Eagles
Defenseman - Zac Jones, Rochester Americans
Forward - Alex Barre-Boulet, Colorado Eagles
Forward - Arthur Kaliiyev, Belleville Senators
Forward - Jakub Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch
2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team
Goaltender - Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights
Defenseman - Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights
Defenseman - Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals
Forward - Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars
Forward - Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights
Forward - John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins
Texas hosts Rockford in the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. A limited number of tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets and the H-E-B Center Box Office.
Calder Cup Playoff dates and the Stars' opponent is still to be determined based on this weekend's results. 2026-27 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call 512-GO-STARS or visit www.texasstars.com/tickets for more information.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 25 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- DiPietro Named to 2025-26 AHL All-Star First Team - Providence Bruins
- Syracuse Crunch Forward Jakob Pelletier Named to 2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- Cameron Hughes Selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Belleville's Arthur Kaliyev Named to American Hockey League 2025-26 First All-Star Team - Belleville Senators
- Ufko Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Three Silver Knights Named AHL Second Team All-Stars - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barre-Boulet, Ahcan Named to AHL All-Star First Team - Colorado Eagles
- John Leonard Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brandsegg-Nygard, Mazur, Shine, Sandin-Pellikka Reassigned to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Capitals Re-Assign Forward Milton Gästrin to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Providence Bruins Recall Loke Johansson from Mariners, Sign Max Andreev to PTO - Providence Bruins
- O'Hara Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Maleek McGowan, Tyler Duke, Jack Horbach Signed by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Jon Gillies from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Rookies Shine as Roadrunners Roll Past Gulls 5-1 to Close Road Trip - Tucson Roadrunners
- Loss Locks in Seven Seed for Playoffs - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Cameron Hughes Selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood
- Texas Stars Sign University of North Dakota Forward Ellis Rickwood
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Christian Fitzgerald to Entry-Level Contract
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Christian Fitzgerald to Entry-Level Contract