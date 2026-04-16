Cameron Hughes Selected to the AHL Second All-Star Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes

(Texas Stars) Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes(Texas Stars)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Cameron Hughes has been selected to the 2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team, as voted on by coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

Hughes, 29, shares the league lead with 50 assists this season and ranks fourth with 66 points (16-50- 66). The veteran forward has posted career highs in assists and points, and has 18 power play points (4-14- 18), three game-winning goals, and a +13 rating. Hughes has also notched 20 different multi-point games, seven different three-point games, and a four-point outing (1-3- 4) on Feb. 28 against San Diego.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic for the first time in his career and helped the Central Division to a runner-up finish at the event held at the BMO Center in Rockford in February. Hughes was recalled by Dallas on Mar. 30 and played his first NHL games in nearly five years, skating in three games for the Stars and netting his first NHL goal Apr. 9 vs. Minnesota.

2025-26 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins

Defenseman - Jack Ahcan, Colorado Eagles

Defenseman - Zac Jones, Rochester Americans

Forward - Alex Barre-Boulet, Colorado Eagles

Forward - Arthur Kaliiyev, Belleville Senators

Forward - Jakub Pelletier, Syracuse Crunch

2025-26 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Carl Lindbom, Henderson Silver Knights

Defenseman - Lukas Cormier, Henderson Silver Knights

Defenseman - Ryan Ufko, Milwaukee Admirals

Forward - Cameron Hughes, Texas Stars

Forward - Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights

Forward - John Leonard, Grand Rapids Griffins

Texas hosts Rockford in the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. A limited number of tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets and the H-E-B Center Box Office.

Calder Cup Playoff dates and the Stars' opponent is still to be determined based on this weekend's results. 2026-27 Season Tickets are on sale now! Call 512-GO-STARS or visit www.texasstars.com/tickets for more information.

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American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

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