Texas Stars Sign Forward Charlie Paquette
Published on May 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Charlie Paquette to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.
Paquette, 20, played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League and recorded 192 points (100-92- 192) in 323 games between Guelph and Brantford. He spent most of his junior career with Guelph, where he helped the Storm to three straight playoff appearances from 2022-24. Paquette had a breakout season in 2024-25, posting 70 points (37-33- 70) in 68 games as an alternate captain.
The winger started the 2025-26 campaign as Guelph's captain and recorded 36 points (17-19- 36) in 36 games, before he was traded to Brantford on Jan. 4. Paquette added 27 points (12-15- 27) in 29 games for the Bulldogs, before chipping in 11 points (3-8- 11) in 15 playoff contests.
The 6-foot-2, 207-pound native of Essex, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the seventh round (222nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
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Forward Charlie Paquette with the Brantford Bulldogs
(Brantford Bulldogs)
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