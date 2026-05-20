Texas Stars Sign Forward Charlie Paquette

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Forward Charlie Paquette with the Brantford Bulldogs

(Texas Stars, Credit: Brantford Bulldogs) Forward Charlie Paquette with the Brantford Bulldogs(Texas Stars, Credit: Brantford Bulldogs)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed forward Charlie Paquette to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Paquette, 20, played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League and recorded 192 points (100-92- 192) in 323 games between Guelph and Brantford. He spent most of his junior career with Guelph, where he helped the Storm to three straight playoff appearances from 2022-24. Paquette had a breakout season in 2024-25, posting 70 points (37-33- 70) in 68 games as an alternate captain.

The winger started the 2025-26 campaign as Guelph's captain and recorded 36 points (17-19- 36) in 36 games, before he was traded to Brantford on Jan. 4. Paquette added 27 points (12-15- 27) in 29 games for the Bulldogs, before chipping in 11 points (3-8- 11) in 15 playoff contests.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound native of Essex, Ontario was originally selected by Dallas in the seventh round (222nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.