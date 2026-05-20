Wolves Set to Face Griffins in Game 4 of Division Finals

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves will look to close out the Grand Rapids Griffins and advance to the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs when the teams take the ice for Game 4 of the Central Division Finals on Thursday night at Allstate Arena.

After defeating the Griffins in Games 1 and 2 in Grand Rapids, the Wolves fell 4-3 in overtime in Game 3 on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena and now hold a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five division finals series.

The Wolves will hold a morning skate at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Allstate Arena prior to Game 4 with players and coach availability to follow.

Media interested in attending postseason morning skates and/or games at Allstate Arena should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

To better facilitate coverage of the Wolves during their run in the American Hockey League's 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs, the organization is also providing pre and postgame content for use by media outlets via an email link.

The Wolves-Griffins Central Division Finals schedule is as follows (all times CDT):

Game 1: Wolves 2, Griffins 1

Game 2: Wolves 4, Griffins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Griffins 4, Wolves 3 (OT)

Game 4: Thursday, May 21, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 5: Saturday, May 23, 6 p.m., Van Andel Arena (if necessary)







American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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