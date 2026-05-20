Cleveland Monsters to Host Watch Parties for Games 3 and 4 of the North Division Finals Presented by Truenorth Convenience Stores

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







The Cleveland Monsters are hosting watch parties at two locationspresented by truenorth Convenience Stores for Game 3 and 4 of the North Division Finals against the Toronto Marlies. The Jolly Scholar in Cleveland and Game On in North Olmsted will be the watch party locations for both games. The Monsters mascot, Sully, will be at the Jolly Scholar on Wednesday and then at Game On Friday. We will have the Monsters PA announcer, Jasen Sokol, at Game On and Monsters in arena host, Matt Hribar, at Jolly Scholar. We will have fan giveaways at both locations.

WHEN/WHERE: The Jolly Scholar Adress: 11111 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44106 When: May 20 and May 22 Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m.

Game On - North Olmsted: Address: 24108 Lorain Rd. North Olmsted, OH 44070 When: May 20 and May 22 Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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