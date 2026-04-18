Monsters Knock Americans 2-1 in Rochester
Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans (31-30-5-4) 2-1 on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 36-26-6-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a silent opening period, Cleveland's Brendan Gaunce found the net at 6:35 of the second frame off feeds from Zach Aston-Reese and Dysin Mayo for the 1-0 Monsters lead through 40 minutes. Rochester's Olivier Nadeau tied the game 1-1 at 6:05 of the final stanza before Monsters' forward Jack Williams buried the game-winner at 14:59 with an assist from Charlie Elick to capture a 2-1 win for Cleveland.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 32 shots for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi made 28 saves in defeat.
The Monsters head home to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, April 19th at 3:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Networks, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, 1390 The Gambler WNIO-AM, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Storeor Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 1 - - 2
ROC 0 0 1 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 30 0/2 1/2 4 min / 2 inf
ROC 33 1/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko W 32 1 14-10-3
ROC Levi L 28 2 23-20-8
Cleveland Record: 36-26-6-3, 3rd North Division
Rochester Record: 31-30-5-4, 5th North Division
The Monsters and Rocket Arena are proud hosts of the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic that will take place on Sunday, February 7 and Monday, February 8, 2027. For up-to-date information on the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic click https://clevelandmonsters.com/ahl-all-star
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Moose Face Deja-vu: Second-Straight Shootout Heartbreaker at Home - Manitoba Moose
- Murphy Makes 50 Saves to Lead Calgary to 5-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Down Milwaukee in Franchise-Best 27th Road Win of Campaign - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marek, Mercer Star in Shootout Thriller, Iowa Wins, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 18 & 19 vs Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Fall to Monsters in Regular Season Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Shine Bright against IceHogs in Penultimate Game - Texas Stars
- Back-and-Forth Home Finale Ends with Senators on Top, 6-4 - Belleville Senators
- Pens Win Penultimate Game of the Season, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Comets - Providence Bruins
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Notches Five Points as Wolf Pack Stun Thunderbirds 7-5 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Knock Americans 2-1 in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Claw Within Two Points of Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Bruins - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Stumble Down Stretch in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Defeated on the Road by Penguins 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens Announce 2025-26 Player Award Winners - Belleville Senators
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Tristan Luneau to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- New York Rangers Reassign G Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 18 - San Diego Gulls
- Providence's Patrick Brown Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2025-26 - AHL
- Brown Selected as Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Providence Bruins
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Eight Players to Checkers Ahead of Calder Cup Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Chris Harpur from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Seven Years Later, Wilson's Playoff Path Leads Back to Pittsburgh - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Today - San Diego Gulls
- Kolosov Recalled, Bjarnason Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors vs Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears Announce Multiple Transactions - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.