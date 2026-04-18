Monsters Knock Americans 2-1 in Rochester

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans (31-30-5-4) 2-1 on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 36-26-6-3 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

After a silent opening period, Cleveland's Brendan Gaunce found the net at 6:35 of the second frame off feeds from Zach Aston-Reese and Dysin Mayo for the 1-0 Monsters lead through 40 minutes. Rochester's Olivier Nadeau tied the game 1-1 at 6:05 of the final stanza before Monsters' forward Jack Williams buried the game-winner at 14:59 with an assist from Charlie Elick to capture a 2-1 win for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 32 shots for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi made 28 saves in defeat.

The Monsters head home to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday, April 19th at 3:00 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Networks, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, 1390 The Gambler WNIO-AM, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Storeor Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 1 - - 2

ROC 0 0 1 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 0/2 1/2 4 min / 2 inf

ROC 33 1/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 32 1 14-10-3

ROC Levi L 28 2 23-20-8

Cleveland Record: 36-26-6-3, 3rd North Division

Rochester Record: 31-30-5-4, 5th North Division

The Monsters and Rocket Arena are proud hosts of the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic that will take place on Sunday, February 7 and Monday, February 8, 2027. For up-to-date information on the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic click https://clevelandmonsters.com/ahl-all-star







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.