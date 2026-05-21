Monsters Blank Marlies 4-0 to Take the Lead in North Division Finals

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







TORONTO - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 4-0 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the win, the Monsters lead the best-of-five North Division Finals presented by Ten10 2-1 and can close the series with a Game 4 win on Friday night.

Owen Sillinger opened the scoring to get the game started with a marker at 4:57 of the first period off a feed from Luca Del Bel Belluz. Hudson Fasching doubled the lead for the Monsters with a power-play goal at 17:20 assisted by Sillinger and Stanislav Svozil sending Cleveland the first intermission ahead 2-0. Following a scoreless middle frame, Justin Pearson put home an empty-net tally at 16:50 of the third period with helpers from Fasching and Dysin Mayo. Mikael Pyyhtiä added an insurance empty-net goal at 18:18 bringing the final score to 4-0.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 16 shots for the shutout while Toronto's Artur Akhtyamov made 26 saves in the loss.

The Monsters and Marlies meet for Game 4 of the North Division Finals presented by Ten10 on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Follow the game with full coverage on Cleveland's 43, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, 1390 The Gambler WNIO-AM, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network. Fans can join the Monsters Game Entertainment crew for the Game 4 Watch Parties presented by true north Convenience Stores at The Jolly Scholar or Game On: North Olmsted.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 2 - - 4

TOR 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 1/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

TOR 16 0/3 2/3 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Playoffs Record

CLE Sawchenko W 16 0 5-1-0

TOR Akhtyamov L 26 2 5-4-0







American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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