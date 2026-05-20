T-Birds, Hampden County Sheriff's Office Present $5,000 Donation to YWCA

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in partnership with the Hampden County Sheriff's Office, proudly presented a donation of $5,000 to the YWCA prior to the T-Birds' playoff game on Tuesday night. The donation marked the culmination of the organizations' collaboration for Domestic Violence Awareness Night on April 4 inside the Thunderdome. Proceeds were raised via online auction of specialty warmup jerseys that the Thunderbirds wore that evening.

"The Hampden County Sheriff's Office was proud to once again stand alongside the YWCA of Western Massachusetts in support of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault," Sheriff Nick Cocchi said. "The work they do across our region is truly life-changing, and we were grateful to partner with the Springfield Thunderbirds to turn a night of hockey into something much bigger. Thanks to the generosity of our community, the effort raised $5,000 to support the YWCA's mission of providing hope, safety, and support to so many individuals and families throughout Western Massachusetts."

Founded in 1868, the YWCA of Western Massachusetts has spent more than 155 years serving the region, standing as one of the largest and most impactful YWCA organizations in the country. Central to its mission is supporting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, while working to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Each year, the organization provides critical services to nearly 12,000 individuals across Western Massachusetts.

"We thank the T-Birds and Hampden County Sheriff's Office for this fabulous check. The YWCA deeply appreciates the terrific and generous financial support of the Thunderbirds as well as the wonderful on-going support of Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his outstanding team," said Elizabeth G. Dineen, J.D., CEO of the YWCA of Western Mass.

"Presenting this donation to the YWCA of Western Massachusetts is a reflection of what can happen when a community comes together behind an important cause," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We're grateful to partner with the Hampden County Sheriff's Office and to our fans for helping turn Domestic Violence Awareness Night into meaningful support for survivors and families across Western Massachusetts. Hockey has the power to bring people together, and we're proud to use our platform to help amplify awareness, inspire compassion, and support organizations doing such vital work in our community."







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