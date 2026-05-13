T-Birds Announce Front Office Hires & Promotions

Published on May 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced more additions and promotions to their award-winning front office staff.

Shae Koharski has been hired as the club's new Marketing Manager, Brianna Carroll has been promoted to Account Executive, and John McMahon has joined the team as an Inside Sales Specialist.

Koharski, a native of Russell, Mass. and a Baylor University alumna, joins the franchise after previously serving as the T-Birds' Manager of Digital and Social Media from 2021 to 2025. Koharski's work has been recognized at the AHL level with awards for the league's Marketing Department of the Year and the league's Most Unique Social Media Content.

Carroll, a native of East Yaphank, N.Y., joined the T-Birds as an Inside Sales Specialist after graduating in May of 2025 from Western New England University, where she played on WNEU's women's soccer team.

McMahon, a native of Southbury, Conn., joins the Thunderbirds after graduating from Western New England University, where he played for the school's football team while majoring in Sports Management. He also interned with the Thunderbirds throughout the 2025-26 season.

The T-Birds continue their Atlantic Division Final series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Thursday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza for Game 2 of the best-of-five series. The series shifts to Springfield on May 19. Tickets for Game 3 (Tuesday, May 19) and Game 4 if necessary (Thursday, May 21) at the MassMutual Center are available now at www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.







American Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.