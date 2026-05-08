T-Birds Advance to Face Penguins in Atlantic Division Finals

Published on May 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - After finishing the biggest series upset in Calder Cup Playoff history by point differential, the red-hot Springfield Thunderbirds have punched their ticket to the Atlantic Division Finals, where they will face the number-two seeded Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a best-of-five series.

Steve Ott's T-Birds, who finished 38 points behind the Providence Bruins in the regular season standings, knocked off the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy winners in a four-game series to advance to the Atlantic Division Finals for the first time since 2022.

The T-Birds will open the series in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The full series schedule can be seen below:

Game 1 @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza - Tuesday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza - Thursday, May 14 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 @ MassMutual Center - Tuesday, May 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 4* @ MassMutual Center - Thursday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m.

Game 5* @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza - Saturday at May 23, 6:05 p.m.

*Games 4 & 5 only to be played if necessary*

The Penguins earned their spot in the Atlantic Division Finals after eliminating the Hershey Bears in four games. This series marks the second time the T-Birds and Penguins will face off in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Springfield completed a three-game sweep of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the 2022 Atlantic Division Semifinals, a series most remembered for Joel Hofer's goalie goal in Game 2 in Springfield on May 12, 2022.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won three of the four meetings with Springfield during the regular season, but the T-Birds won the latest battle between the clubs, 5-4, on March 4 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The Penguins' 101 points during the regular season was third in the AHL behind only Providence and Grand Rapids.

The series features a tantalizing goaltending matchup between two Russian-born backstops playing at an extremely high level. Since taking over the Springfield net for Game 2 of its First Round series in Charlotte, Georgi Romanov has been the T-Birds' most valuable asset, going 5-1 with a 1.42 goals-against average and .954 save percentage in six starts.

Penguins' rookie netminder Sergei Murashov was named to the AHL's All-Rookie Team after posting a 24-9-4 record during the regular season. He led all rookie goalies with a 2.20 goals-against average and posted a .919 save percentage in 38 games. Murashov won both his starts against Springfield during the regular season, allowing just four goals on 59 shots.

Fans can secure their Game 3 and Game 4 tickets at the Thunderdome right now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are also available now for no upfront cost and ensure your seat for all T-Birds Calder Cup playoff games. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).







American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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