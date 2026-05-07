Miner Earns Third Shutout of Playoffs in Eagles 4-0 Win in Game Three

Published on May 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado goaltender Trent Miner stopped all 20 shots he faced, earning his third shutout of the postseason, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 4-0 in Game Three of the Pacific Division Semifinal series on Wednesday. Forward Tristen Nielsen netted a pair of goals in the win, while fellow forward Alex Barre-Boulet tacked on three assists. The victory now gives Colorado a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

The first period would see each team earn one opportunity on the power play, but neither side would be able to capitalize, as the Eagles and Silver Knights left for the first intermission with contest still scoreless.

Colorado would open the scoring when defenseman Alex Gagne buried a slapshot from the blue line, putting the Eagles up 1-0 at the 3:21 mark of the second period.

Just 1:34 later, forward Tye Felhaber would light the lamp with a wrister from between the circles, extending Colorado's lead to 2-0.

A Henderson turnover would set Nielsen to sweep home a one-timer from the right-wing circle, making it a 3-0 Eagles advantage with 6:14 remaining in the middle frame.

Colorado would outshoot the Silver Knights 11-3 in the period and left for the second intermission still on top, 3-0.

As time wound down in the third period, Henderson would pull goalie Carl Lindbom in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Nielsen who would take advantage with an empty-netter at the 19:44 mark, rounding out the 4-0 score.

Lindbom suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 26 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play and a perfect 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they to take on the Henderson Silver Knights in Game Four of their best-of-five, Pacific Division Semifinal series on Saturday, May 9th at 6:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2026

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