Dean & Resilient T-Birds Push Bruins to Brink in 3-2 OT Win

Published on May 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds celebrate the overtime winner in front of their fans

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds celebrate the overtime winner in front of their fans(Springfield Thunderbirds)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds once again came from behind to earn a 3-2 overtime victory over the Providence Bruins on Tuesday night in Game 3 of their Atlantic Division Semifinal series. Springfield will have a chance to eliminate the AHL's top team in Game 4 on Thursday night at the MassMutual Center.

As has been the case all postseason, Georgi Romanov was dialed in from the onset of the night in the Springfield net, as the backstop would be forced to make 15 stops in the first period. None were better than a desperation diving glove save that robbed Bruins captain Patrick Brown of an open net to keep the game scoreless.

After falling behind 1-0 in each of their first five Calder Cup Playoff games, the T-Birds finally changed that narrative on home ice when Chris Wagner dipped the shoulder and drove the net from the left-wing side. Michael DiPietro came up with an initial save, but the rebound sat in the paint, where defenseman Calle Rosen hightailed it to the crease to jab a backhand into the twine at 16:43 to open the scoring.

The 1-0 lead proved to be short-lived for Springfield, though, as Matthew Poitras answered Rosen's tally with a loose puck goal at the goal crease at 17:27, tying the game.

Providence parlayed the momentum from Poitras' third point of the series with a power play goal with just 4.7 seconds on the clock, as Riley Tufte squeezed a wrister through bodies and past Romanov to give the Bruins' a 2-1 lead at first intermission for a second straight game.

The T-Birds came out to begin the second period unflustered after the two-goal Bruins burst to end period one. Rosen's hot hand continued at 4:13 of the middle stanza when he uncorked a one-time rip from the right circle over DiPietro's glove to tie the game, 2-2.

Romanov and DiPietro continued their stellar work in their respective creases, as the next 36 minutes of game action came and went without a goal to be found. Both teams came inches away from breaking the tie as Wagner and Matej Blumel both caught iron with scoring chances.

For a second straight series, the T-Birds emerged with the overtime win in Game 3 as Zach Dean received a pass from Akil Thomas on the right wing, cut toward the goal line and sent a backhander into the blue paint. Dean was rewarded with a fortuitous bounce that kicked off a Bruins skate and past DiPietro, giving Springfield the 3-2 triumph at 3:45 of the extra period.

The T-Birds have a chance to punch their ticket to the Atlantic Division Finals with a win in Game 4 on Thursday, May 7, with another scheduled 7:05 p.m. puck drop inside the Thunderdome.

Thunderbirds' Pay As We Play playoff plans are available now for no upfront cost and will still be in effect should the T-Birds advance to the next round. In addition, 2026-27 season tickets are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

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American Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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