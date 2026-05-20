Wolves Fall to Griffins 4-3 in OT in Game 3

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins 4-3 in overtime in Game 3 of the Central Division Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

Felix Unger Sorum had a goal and an assist and Domenick Fensore and Justin Robidas each scored but it wasn't enough as the top-seeded Griffins avoided being swept. Chicago now holds a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with Game 4 scheduled for Thursday night at Allstate Arena.

The Griffins raced to a two-goal advantage within the first 4 minutes, 30 seconds of the game on scores by Carter Mazur and John Leonard, respectively.

Fensore answered at the 5:40 mark of the opening period to cut the Wolves' deficit in half. The shifty blueliner took a feed from Evan Vierling, deked around a defender and ripped a shot from the bottom of the left circle past lunging Grand Rapids netminder Michal Postava to the stick side. Vierling and Noel Gunler earned assists on Fensore's second goal of the postseason.

The Wolves evened things on a power-play goal by Robidas. With 5:18 remaining in the period, the forward snapped a shot from the top of the right circle that sailed by Postava to the glove side. On Robidas' second goal of the postseason, Unger Sorum and Juuso Valimaki had assists.

Early in the second, the Wolves seized the lead on Unger Sorum's power-play tally. Bradly Nadeau sent a nifty pass to Unger Sorum and the forward didn't miss with a one-timer from the left dot for his third goal of the postseason. Nadeau and Ryan Suzuki had assists.

Grand Rapids pulled even at 3-3 a short time later when Tyler Angle struck on the power play.

After a scoreless third, the Griffins won it midway through overtime on a goal by Michael Brandsegg-Nygard.

Cayden Primeau (42 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Postava (17 saves) recorded the win for the Griffins.

Up next: The Wolves host the Grand Rapids Griffins in Game 4 on Thursday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.







American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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