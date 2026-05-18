Wolves Set to Face Griffins in Game 3 of Division Finals

Published on May 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves will look to close out the Grand Rapids Griffins and advance to the Western Conference Finals of the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs when the teams take the ice for Game 3 of the Central Division Finals on Tuesday night at Allstate Arena.

After defeating the Griffins in Games 1 and 2 in Grand Rapids, the best-of-five division finals series shifts to Allstate Arena for Game 3 on Tuesday night and, if necessary, for Game 4 on Thursday night.

The Wolves-Griffins Central Division Finals schedule is as follows (all times CDT):

Game 1: Wolves 2, Griffins 1

Game 2: Wolves 4, Griffins 3 (OT)

Game 3: Tuesday, May 19, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 4: Thursday, May 21, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena (if necessary)

Game 5: Saturday, May 23, 6 p.m., Van Andel Arena (if necessary)







American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2026

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