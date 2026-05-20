Player Rewind: Viljami Marjala

Published on May 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Viljami Marjala signed a two-year NHL Entry Level Contract with the Edmonton Oilers in June last summer and arrived in Bakersfield for his first professional season in North America. After a team best 52 points in Finland with TPS Turku, the 22-year old continued to grow his game while with the Condors.

As the only member of the team to play in all 72 games of the season and one of just 21 players league-wide ironmen, Marjala established himself as one of the premier offensive pivots in the American Hockey League. He set the tone with three assists in his AHL debut and never looked back en route to 60 points (17g-43a) on the year. In the 11-year history of the AHL franchise, Marjala is one of just four players to hit 43 assists and 60 points joining Seth Griffith, Tyler Benson, and Cooper Marody.

Among league leaders, Marjala was t-16th in scoring and 10th in assists. He carried the strong regular season over into the postseason, dishing out six assists in three Calder Cup Playoffs games. As of the divisional final round, he is still in the top three in assists around the league for postseason play.

CONTRACT STATUS: Marjala enters 2026-27 in year two of a two-year NHL Entry Level Contract.

PLAYER REWIND SERIES: Every Wednesday, we'll take a look back at the year that was for Condors who made headlines in the 2025-26 season. Up next in the Player Rewind series is Josh Samanski.







American Hockey League Stories from May 20, 2026

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