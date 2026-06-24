Player Rewind: Seth Griffith

Published on June 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







One of the most prolific players in American Hockey League history over the last decade, Seth Griffith rewrote the record books again in 2025-26 with the Condors. On March 27, 2026, he became just the 27th player in league history to reach 700 career AHL points.

For the fifth straight season, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native led the Condors in scoring with 67 points (18g-49a) in 71 games. That total put him fifth in the league scoring race. His total included two four-point games on October 28 at Colorado and December 13 in Tucson.

He is the franchise leader in mostly all statistical categories including games played, goals, assists, and points. After leading the team back to the postseason, Griffith posted a team best five points in the three games against Coachella Valley.

His work off the ice, specifically in helping with Cares for Kids at the Holidays, the Condors Fighting Cancer initiative, and the team's partnership with the Ronald McDonald House garnered him the organization's Man of the Year Award.

CONTRACT STATUS: Griffith begins year one of a two-year AHL deal in 2026-27.

PLAYER REWIND SERIES: That's it for the player rewind series! The NHL Draft is this weekend and NHL Free Agency opens next week. Download the Condors mobile app for all the latest on the offseason as we eagerly anticipate the release of the 2026-27 schedule.







American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

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