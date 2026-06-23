Andrew Campbell Named Fourth Head Coach in Belleville Sens History

Published on June 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are proud to announce that Andrew Campbell will lead the club's coaching staff heading into the 2026-27 American Hockey League season after signing a three-year contract.

Campbell, 38, is the fourth head coach in Belleville Sens franchise history and enters his third season in the Bay of Quinte, after joining the team as an assistant in July of 2024.

Before joining the Senators, the Caledonia, Ontario native spent three seasons coaching in the Ontario Hockey League with the Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs, working alongside current Belleville GM Matt Turek, Ottawa GM Steve Staios, and Senators Owner Michael Andlauer, and won an OHL title in 2022.

His pro playing career as a defenceman spanned more than 10 years and included 719 AHL games and 42 in the National Hockey League, with the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs.

"Andrew has demonstrated every quality we're looking for in a head coach, and we're thrilled to have him lead our group," said Belleville Sens General Manager Matt Turek. "Since joining our organization, he's earned the respect of our players and staff through his leadership, preparation and ability to build a culture centred on accountability, professionalism and daily improvement. Over the past several months, we've seen the positive impact he's had on both our team and our individual players, helping create an environment where our prospects can grow and reach their potential. We're excited to have Andrew and his family back on board."

"I'm ecstatic to be back with the Senators, and it's a great honour to be able to continue coaching in the Bay of Quinte community," said Campbell. "We have a young family, and this is a great place to raise kids and set some roots, plus my hometown is only a few hours away, so we can stay connected with my family as well. I'm just really excited to get going, and I take tremendous pride in getting this team to where it wants to be."

The Senators begin the 10th season of AHL hockey in the Bay of Quinte on Friday, October 2, 2026, but prospects will be on the ice in Ottawa this weekend for the club's annual five-day Development Camp.

Season seat memberships for the Belleville Sens' 10th anniversary season in 2026-27 are on sale now. To mark your spot, you can click here to visit the 2026-27 Season Seat Renewals Page or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

More information on season seat memberships, Sens on Demand ticketing, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.







American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2026

Andrew Campbell Named Fourth Head Coach in Belleville Sens History - Belleville Senators

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