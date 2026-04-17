New York Rangers Reassign G Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack
Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has reassigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.
Ollas, 23, is 5-4-2 with a .896 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average with the Bison this season in 18 appearances.
The native of Linköping, SWE, has appeared in 51 ECHL games over the course of two seasons with the Bison and Worcester Railers. He is 17-20-5 with a .896 save percentage and a 3.07 goals against average during his time in the ECHL.
Ollas has played in one game with the Wolf Pack, making his AHL debut on Apr. 20, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. He made 14 saves to collect his first career victory that night at the MassMutual Center.
He was selected in the seventh round, 197th overall, of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers.
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