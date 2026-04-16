The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 25

Published on April 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will conclude the 2025-26 season this weekend with a back-to-back set against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Apr. 10, 2026 - Vs. Providence Bruins (1-4 L): Frederic Brunet struck 7:45 into the hockey game, giving the Bruins a lead they never lost in the tenth and final meeting of the season against the Wolf Pack.

Georgii Merkulov struck on the power play 2:36 into the second period, then John Farinacci blasted home a rebound at 17:47 to give the visitors a 3-0 lead through 40 minutes.

A late push from the Wolf Pack resulted in a Brody Lamb goal at 16:31 of the third period, but Jake Schmaltz hit the empty net at 19:56 while shorthanded to cement the two points for the Bruins.

The victory gave the Bruins a record of 8-2-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season.

Saturday, Apr. 11, 2026 - at Springfield Thunderbirds (3-1 W): The Wolf Pack struck three times in a span of 2:42 to jump out to a 3-0 lead on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center.

Anton Blidh potted a backdoor feed from Bryce McConnell-Barker 7:58 into the contest, giving the Wolf Pack a lead they never lost. Brendan Brisson potted a beautiful power play goal at 9:01, then Scott Morrow blasted home his fifth goal of the season from the right-wing side at 9:40.

Hugh McGing got the Thunderbirds on the board at 13:28, but that would be the only puck to beat Callum Tung.

The rookie netminder made 25 saves in the final 40 minutes to hold the T-Birds at bay. The final result was a 36-save victory for Tung, and at least a split of the 'I-91 Rivalry' presented by Braman Pest for the 2025-26 season.

Sunday, Apr. 12, 2026 - at Bridgeport Islanders (1-4 L): McConnell-Barker took a pass from Blidh and beat Marcus Hogberg 1:14 into the game on Sunday, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead.

The Islanders controlled the scoring from there, however, collecting a 4-1 victory that clinched them their first playoff spot since the 2021-22 season.

Matthew Maggio tied the game at 7:19 of the first period, burying a power play goal from the slot. Ethan Bear then beat Spencer Martin from the right-wing circle at 12:35, making it 2-1 Islanders.

Adam Beckman scored off a shorthanded breakaway late in the second period, then Chris Terry applied the dagger on a delayed penalty call at 4:12 of the final frame.

Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2026 - Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (2-5 L): The final 'Battle of Connecticut' in AHL history took place at PeoplesBank Arena on Wednesday night. Four first period goals for the Islanders proved to be the difference, as the Wolf Pack dropped their seventh straight game at home (0-5-1-1).

Victor Eklund and Liam Foudy both struck on the power play in the opening minutes, giving the Isles a 2-0 lead by the 4:11 mark. Maggio's 12th goal of the season at 12:33 ballooned the lead to 3-0, then Beckman potted his 29th goal at 16:19 to make it 4-0.

McConnell-Barker tucked home a power play goal at 19:00, then Trey Fix-Wolansky scored 9:57 into the third period to make it 4-2. That, however, was as close as the Wolf Pack drew things.

Luke Rowe hit the empty net at 19:33, ending any potential intrigue.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Apr. 17, 2026 - Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Apr. 18, 2026 - at Springfield Thunderbirds (6:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack conclude the 2025-26 season this weekend with a home-and-home set against the Thunderbirds.

These will be the ninth and tenth meetings between the foes this season. The Wolf Pack are 5-3-0-0 in the head-to-head series and can win the season series with one victory this weekend.

At home, the Pack are 3-1-0-0 against the Thunderbirds on the campaign. They are 2-2-0-0 at the MassMutual Center.

The Wolf Pack won the last meeting between the rivals in the Connecticut capital, 5-2 on Dec. 5.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here!

Alex Thomas will have the call of the action all weekend. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts 15 minutes prior to puck drop each day.

Both games can also be heard on Mixlr.

Quick Hits:

Former Wolf Pack goaltender Dylan Garand made 29 saves on Wednesday night for the parent New York Rangers (NHL), collecting his second career victory in the club's 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

With his goal on Wednesday night, Fix-Wolansky is tied for ninth in the AHL in goals this season with 28.

Fix-Wolansky is fourth in the AHL this season in shots with 200.

Tung's 36 saves on Saturday night in Springfield set a new career-high.







American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.