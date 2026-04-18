Trey Fix-Wolansky Notches Five Points as Wolf Pack Stun Thunderbirds 7-5

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack erupted for five goals in the third period on Friday night, stunning the rival Springfield Thunderbirds 7-5 at PeoplesBank Arena on 'Fan Appreciation Night'.

Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring 14:14 into the game, potting his 29th goal of the season. After Brendan Brisson nearly opened the scoring earlier in the shift, Fix-Wolansky took a pass from Carey Terrance on the left-wing side and snapped a shot through Vadim Zherenko to make it 1-0.

The goal tied Fix-Wolansky's previous career-high in that category, set during the 2022-23 season as a member of the Cleveland Monsters.

At the conclusion of their first power play of the night, the Thunderbirds were able to tie the game. Callum Tung denied a shot from Colin Ralph, but the rebound was collected and potted by Hugh McGing at 16:38. McGing beat Tung by the right pad for his tenth goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack surrendered four goals in the middle frame, falling behind 5-2 through 40 minutes.

Simon Robertsson gave the Thunderbirds their first lead of the night 1:50 into the period, taking a pass from Juraj Pekarcik and burying his second goal of the season by Tung from the left-wing side.

Fix-Wolansky evened the affair at 8:32, notching his 30th goal of the season. The veteran forward danced around Aleksanteri Kaskimäki in the right-wing circle and lifted a shot over Zherenko.

The goal gave the Wolf Pack their first 30-goal scorer since the 2016-17 season.

A double-minor for high-sticking would change the direction of the game.

The Thunderbirds went to a four-minute power play and made good on it, striking twice to take a 4-2 lead.

Kaskimäki buried a backdoor feed from Dillon Dube on the right-wing side at 13:37, making it 3-2 for the Thunderbirds. Akil Thomas then walked into the slot and ripped home his ninth goal of the season at 15:18, making it 4-2.

In the final minute of the period, Hunter Skinner snapped a shot that Connor Mackey blocked. The loose puck was picked up by McGing on the right-wing boards, however. McGing flung a backhander to the net that snuck through Tung at 19:47 to make it 5-2.

In the opening minute of the third period, Terrance drew a penalty that again changed the game's direction. Calle Rosén was whistled for slashing just 20 seconds into the period.

15 seconds into the power play, at the 35 second mark, Brody Lamb made it 5-3 when he backhanded home the rebound of a Scott Morrow shot.

Morrow made a terrific play at the offensive blueline moments later, keeping the puck in the zone. The defenseman danced down low and dished the puck to Kyle Jackson, who fired home his first career AHL goal from the right-wing side at 3:12 to make it a 5-4 game.

Captain Casey Fitzgerald drew the Wolf Pack even at 7:43, blasting home his fourth goal of the season from the point. The shot fooled Zherenko, who was screened in front.

The Wolf Pack continued pouring on the pressure and finally regained the lead at 15:30. Terrance fired a shot from the right-wing side that snuck through Zherenko to make it 6-5.

Fix-Wolansky completed his hat trick, his second of the season, at 18:28, hitting an empty net. The goal was his 31st of the season and his fifth point (3 g, 2 a) of the night.

Terrance notched the lone assist on the goal, giving him a three point (1 g, 2 a) outing.

The goal marked the largest comeback by the Wolf Pack this season. It also clinched them a winning record in the 'I-91 Rivalry' presented by Braman Pest. The Wolf Pack are 6-3-0-0 in the first nine games of the season series.

The Wolf Pack conclude the 2025-26 season tomorrow night when they visit the Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. The puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 5:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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