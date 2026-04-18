Condors to Meet Coachella Valley in Round One
Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors are Claws Out for the Calder Cup and will battle the Coachella Valley Firebirds in round one. Home ice advantage is still to be determined in the series with the Condors currently sitting one point behind the Firebirds entering tomorrow's season finale.
IF the Condors finish as the 4 seed and get home ice advantage, they will host Game 2 on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena. If Game 3 is necessary, the Condors would host on Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m.
IF the Condors finished as the 5 seed, the team will host Game 1 on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena. Games 1 and 3 would be in Coachella Valley.
Home Game 'A' (the Condors first home game) tickets are on sale now. Also on sale are Playoff Passes which include eight flex vouchers to use in any combination of games for any round.
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026
- Reign Dominate Gulls for Sixth-Straight Win - Ontario Reign
- Reign Showers Down on Gulls as Ontario Takes the Win - San Diego Gulls
- Condors to Meet Coachella Valley in Round One - Bakersfield Condors
- Poganski Plays Hero in 2-1 Shootout Victory over Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors' 25th Home Win Secures Series With Coachella Valley - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners Squeak Past Silver Knights, 2-1, in the Shootout - Henderson Silver Knights
- Condors to Face Coachella Valley in Round One of Calder Cup Playoffs - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose Face Deja-vu: Second-Straight Shootout Heartbreaker at Home - Manitoba Moose
- Murphy Makes 50 Saves to Lead Calgary to 5-2 Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Down Milwaukee in Franchise-Best 27th Road Win of Campaign - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marek, Mercer Star in Shootout Thriller, Iowa Wins, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Bojangles Game Preview: April 18 & 19 vs Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Fall to Monsters in Regular Season Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Shine Bright against IceHogs in Penultimate Game - Texas Stars
- Back-and-Forth Home Finale Ends with Senators on Top, 6-4 - Belleville Senators
- Pens Win Penultimate Game of the Season, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Senators, 6-4 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall to Comets - Providence Bruins
- Trey Fix-Wolansky Notches Five Points as Wolf Pack Stun Thunderbirds 7-5 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Knock Americans 2-1 in Rochester - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Claw Within Two Points of Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Bruins - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Stumble Down Stretch in Hartford - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Defeated on the Road by Penguins 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens Announce 2025-26 Player Award Winners - Belleville Senators
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Tristan Luneau to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- New York Rangers Reassign G Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls to Host Fan Appreciation Night Saturday, April 18 - San Diego Gulls
- Providence's Patrick Brown Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for 2025-26 - AHL
- Brown Selected as Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Providence Bruins
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Eight Players to Checkers Ahead of Calder Cup Playoffs - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Chris Harpur from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Seven Years Later, Wilson's Playoff Path Leads Back to Pittsburgh - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Playoff Tickets on Sale Today - San Diego Gulls
- Kolosov Recalled, Bjarnason Returns - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Condors vs Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Hershey Bears Announce Multiple Transactions - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors to Meet Coachella Valley in Round One
- Condors' 25th Home Win Secures Series With Coachella Valley
- Condors to Face Coachella Valley in Round One of Calder Cup Playoffs
- Preview: Condors vs Barracuda, 7 p.m.
- Howard and Hutson Named to AHL All-Rookie Team