Condors to Meet Coachella Valley in Round One

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors are Claws Out for the Calder Cup and will battle the Coachella Valley Firebirds in round one. Home ice advantage is still to be determined in the series with the Condors currently sitting one point behind the Firebirds entering tomorrow's season finale.

IF the Condors finish as the 4 seed and get home ice advantage, they will host Game 2 on Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena. If Game 3 is necessary, the Condors would host on Sunday, April 26 at 5 p.m.

IF the Condors finished as the 5 seed, the team will host Game 1 on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Dignity Health Arena. Games 1 and 3 would be in Coachella Valley.

Home Game 'A' (the Condors first home game) tickets are on sale now. Also on sale are Playoff Passes which include eight flex vouchers to use in any combination of games for any round.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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