Player Rewind: Josh Samanski

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Josh Samanski was signed by the Edmonton Oilers in April 2025 to a two-year entry-level contract following four seasons with Straubing of the DEL in Germany. The now 24-year old led the Tigers with 14 goals and 40 points in 52 games prior to being signed by Edmonton.

Samanski became a key factor in the face-off circle for the Condors providing steady two-way play as the team's top line centerman and penalty killer. He racked up 31 points (8g-23a) in 45 games with the team and was +6 with two game-winning goals.

As the calendar flipped to 2026, Samanski continued to check off professional accomplishments as the Oilers recalled him for his NHL debut on January 26 against Anaheim. He played five games with the Oilers before reaching another career milestone, representing Team Germany at the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

In Italy, Samanski played five games and had two points (1g-1a) as the Germans advanced to the quarterfinals. After returning, Samanski returned to Bakersfield and played in six games before ultimately finishing the season in Edmonton. He registered four points (2g-2a) in 24 regular season games and played in five Stanley Cup Playoffs games with a goal.

Following the completion of the postseason, Samanski's year continued at the World Championships for Germany where he finished with seven points (2g-5a) in seven games.

CONTRACT STATUS: Samanski enters 2026-27 in year two of a two-year NHL Entry Level Contract.

PLAYER REWIND SERIES: Every Wednesday, we'll take a look back at the year that was for Condors who made headlines in the 2025-26 season. Up next in the Player Rewind series is Atro Leppanen.







American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

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