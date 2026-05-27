Wolves to Battle Eagles in Conference Finals

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves continue their run in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs when they face off against the Colorado Eagles in the Western Conference Finals beginning Thursday night in Loveland, Colo.

The Wolves dispatched the Texas Stars and Grand Rapids Griffins, respectively, en route to the best-of-seven conference finals where the winner will move on to the Calder Cup Finals. This marks Chicago's deepest run in the postseason since capturing the 2022 Calder Cup--the franchise's fifth league championship.

During the 2025-26 American Hockey League regular season, the Wolves and Eagles met four times with the Wolves recording a 3-1-0-0 record.

Western Conference Finals Schedule

All times Central

Game 1: Thursday, May 28, 8:05 p.m., Blue Arena

Game 2: Saturday, May 30, 7:05 p.m., Blue Arena

Game 3: Tuesday, June 2, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 4: Wednesday, June 3, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena

Game 5: Friday, June 5, 7 p.m., Allstate Arena*

Game 6: Sunday, June 7, 7:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

Game 7: Monday, June 8, 8:05 p.m., Blue Arena*

*-if necessary







American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

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