Barracuda Sign Forward Brendan Hoffmann to AHL Contract for 2025-26 Season

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









San Jose Barracuda forward Brendan Hoffmann

(San Jose Barracuda) San Jose Barracuda forward Brendan Hoffmann(San Jose Barracuda)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Brendan Hoffmann to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Hoffmann, 24, originally joined San Jose on a PTO on Feb. 13, where he went on to record 12 points (five goals, seven assists), a plus-one rating, and 41 shots in 23 games with the Barracuda, including a three-game goal streak from March 15-21. It was his first AHL-stint in his four-year pro career.

An ECHL mid-season All-Star and All-ECHL Second Team selection with the Idaho Steelheads in 2025-26, the Charlotte, North Carolina native finished tied for third in the league in goals (32) despite missing the final two months of the season while with the Barracuda.In his career, he has appeared in 237 ECHL games with Reading Royals, Atlanta Gladiators, and Idaho, totaling 157 points (79 goals, 78 assists), a plus-16 rating, and 211 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the six-foot-three, 223-pound undrafted free agent spent three seasons with the Erie Otters of the OHL (2018-20, 2021-22).

The Barracuda 2026-27 season tickets are on sale now!

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.