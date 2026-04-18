P-Bruins Fall to Comets

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Utica, NY - The Providence Bruins fell to the Utica Comets 4-1 in the final road game of the regular season on Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Forward Matej Blumel netted the lone goal for the P-Bruins on the power play in the opening frame.

How It Happened

Kyle Criscuolo located a loose puck in the slot and snapped a shot that hit the crossbar and trickled across the goal line to give the Comets a 1-0 lead with 16:12 remaining in the first period.

While on the power play, Matyas Melovsky received a cross-ice feed in the right circle and flicked a shot past the diving goaltender to extend the Utica lead to 2-0 with 8:50 to play in the first frame.

On a 5-on-3 power play, Georgii Merkulov slid the puck across to Blumel at the right circle, where he hammered a one-timer under the crossbar to cut the Comets' lead to 2-1 with 1:34 left in the first period. Frederic Brunet received a secondary assist.

Brian Halonen collected a rebound in the right circle and fired a shot into the open side of the net to give Utica a 3-1 lead with 6:14 remaining in the second period.

Angus Crookshank's wrist shot from the right face-off dot snuck under the arm of the goaltender to extend the Comets' lead to 4-1 with 1:30 to play in the middle frame.

Stats

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 30 of 34 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 14 shots.

The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The P-Bruins fall to 54-15-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Utica Comets on Saturday, April 18 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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