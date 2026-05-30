Providence Bruins Sign Dylan MacKinnon to AHL Contract for 2026-27 Season

Published on May 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, May 30, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Dylan MacKinnon to a one-year, two-way AHL contract through the 2026-27 season.

MacKinnon, 21, appeared in two games with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) and 45 games with the Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) during the 2025-26 season, recording one goal and 11 assists for 12 points with a plus-12 rating. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound defenseman also skated in three games with the Maine Mariners (ECHL) in 2025-26. He spent five total seasons in the QMJHL with Halifax, Moncton and Charlottetown from 2021-26, helping Moncton capture the 2025 QMJHL Championship.

The Riverview, New Brunswick native was originally selected by Nashville in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.







American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2026

Providence Bruins Sign Dylan MacKinnon to AHL Contract for 2026-27 Season - Providence Bruins

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