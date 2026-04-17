Seven Years Later, Wilson's Playoff Path Leads Back to Pittsburgh

Published on April 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







For longtime Phantoms captain and veteran forward Garrett Wilson, it's been seven years since the Stanley Cup Playoffs last called his name.

Back then, a 28-year-old Wilson stepped onto the ice donning a black and gold sweater as a member of the Flyers' cross-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins-chasing hockey's ultimate prize alongside one of the most decorated cores of the past two decades.

In what would become his most recent playoff appearance-and last NHL contest until this season-Wilson and the Penguins fell to the New York Islanders in four games during their first-round series on April 16, 2019.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are not entirely new territory for the Barrie, Ontario native. Over a 15-year professional career, he has appeared in 10 playoff games between stints with both the Florida Panthers and Pittsburgh, registering a goal in Game 3 of the 2019 series for his lone postseason point.

But the game often has a way of circling back.

Fast-forwarding to this season, Wilson has worked his way back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again-this time with the Flyers.

A lot has changed in the years since that last appearance. New faces have taken the league by storm and rosters have been reshaped, while Wilson himself has transitioned from an apprentice into an organizational cornerstone.

Since joining the Flyers organization in 2020, the veteran forward has carved out a different kind of legacy-one built on leadership and resilience. As captain of the Phantoms, he has become a steadying presence, mentoring a wave of young prospects as they navigate their paths to the NHL.

"He's been a great mentor, especially in Lehigh Valley. He's a great veteran player who teaches the young guys a lot. It's great to have him out there," said rookie defenseman Oliver Bonk of playing alongside Wilson during his NHL debut with the Flyers.

Throughout this stage of his career, Wilson has embraced a role that extends beyond the rink-becoming a leader, mentor, and standard-setter within the organization. That impact was recognized this season when he earned a renewed two-way NHL contract and was later named the Flyers' nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy-a testament to his perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to the sport.

Despite all that has changed, the essence of playoff hockey remains the same: the stakes, the intensity, and now, the opponent.

After clinching a postseason berth for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign, the Flyers have drawn a first-round matchup with an all-too-familiar foe for Wilson and Flyers fans alike.

"[It's] pretty special to get back there," said Wilson. "I haven't been back [in Pittsburgh] since I played some games for them-actually since I was in the playoffs with them there in 2018-19. It'd be special. It's a big rivalry. Anyone you match up with in the playoffs, it's going to be a good time."

Waiting on the other side, just as it was the last time he suited up for playoff action in Pittsburgh, is Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby-the long-established anchor of the franchise with his unwavering quiet dominance.

It's no secret that Wilson has carried some of the early lessons he learned from Crosby into his own approach to leadership, preparation, and captaincy.

"When I was naming off guys I learned from at a young age, I guess [Crosby] was one of them," said Wilson. "Sid and I clicked right away, and I just tried to show up every day and watch some of the legends they had [in Pittsburgh] when I was playing there. I learned a lot from him... Right away he kind of put me under his wing, and I was able to click with him pretty well."

Those early impressions have since evolved into lasting influence, shaping the way the veteran forward carries himself as a leader in Philadelphia years later.

With playoff hockey ready to return to Broad Street once again, Wilson finds himself back in the moment he's waited years to reclaim.

Only this time, the journey means far more than just a spot in the lineup-it's a testament to his perseverance, leadership, and everything it took to get back.







American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2026

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