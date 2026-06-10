Opening Night for 2026-27 Season Announced

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Opening Night for the upcoming 2026-27 season of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey is set for Saturday, October 3 at PPL Center.

The puck drops on another exciting chapter as the Phantoms return to the ice in downtown Allentown for their 13th consecutive season, ready to deliver another year of fun and memories.

Reserve your spot for Opening Night NOW! The Father's Day Pack offers fans the first chance to secure tickets for $49, including lower-level tickets to both 2026 Flyers-Rangers Rookie Series games, Opening Night on October 3, and a 2026-27 regular season home game voucher.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public following the release of the full 2026-27 schedule in mid-July.

For more information, visit phantomshockey.com.







American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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