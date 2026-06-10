Golf Classic, Youth Hockey Camps, Bike Helmet Giveaways Highlight Summer Schedule for Griffins

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic, presented by Meijer, will return to the spectacular American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The Griffins will also conduct two weeks' worth of youth hockey camps this summer, with week one being staged July 20-24 at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park, followed by a second week from Aug. 10-14 at Holland Ice Arena. Finally, the Griffins will host two Lids at the Library bike helmet giveaways for kids on July 13 and 15.

The golf classic, one of West Michigan's premier charitable and golf events, serves as the primary fundraiser for the Griffins Youth Foundation. In its sixth year of existence, American Dunes donates proceeds to the families of deceased and injured U.S. military personnel. In addition, greens fees support Folds of Honor, a charitable organization found by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney that provides scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members and first responders. All profits from American Dunes are donated to Folds of Honor, which has awarded academic scholarships of $244 million to more than 52,000 recipients since 2007.

There will be a morning and afternoon shotgun start, beginning at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively. The scramble-format classic includes lunch; 18 holes of premier golf with a cart; on-course food provided by Buffalo Wild Wings, Johnsonville, Mancino's, Kilwins, Mission BBQ, and Fry Daddy's; beverages provided by Pepsi, Budweiser, and Aquafina; contest holes; and the opportunity to win an array of prizes through a raffle and auction. Click here to register your foursome and learn more about the event.

Offered to kids ages 6-14, both youth hockey camps will be instructed by Griffins and Detroit Red Wings right wing Dominik Shine, with special appearances by Griffins personnel throughout each week.

The cost is $400 per child for the Belknap Park camp, which runs daily from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and includes a camp jersey, hat, and daily lunch provided by popular local eateries such as Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chick-fil-A, Little Caesars and McDonalds. The Holland camp is a shorter day (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and its $350 cost for the week also includes a camp jersey, hat, and daily lunch. Locker rooms will be provided for both camps to allow kids to leave their equipment at the rink for the week.

For more information about the camps or to register your child, please click here for the Holland camp and here for the Grand Rapids camp, or call (616) 550-9248.

Two hundred children will receive a new bike helmet at no cost through signature events that are part of the 23rd summer of the Griffins' "Put A Lid On It!" (PALOI) bike helmet safety program, presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. The Griffins' 18th annual "Lids at the Library" bike helmet giveaways will be held in partnership with the Grand Rapids Public Library and the Kent District Library. KDL's Plainfield Township Branch (2650 5 Mile Rd. NE) will host the event on Monday, July 13 from Noon-1 p.m., while GRPL's Seymour Branch (2350 Eastern Ave. SE) will be the site on Wednesday, July 15 from 2-3 p.m.

Volunteers from the Griffins, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital's Injury Prevention Program, and PALOI sponsors will be on hand to properly fit these free helmets for the first 100 kids at each event. Helmets will be distributed to kids ages 1-12 (subject to availability), and a parent or legal guardian must be present for a child to receive a helmet. Every child fitted with a new helmet will also receive a free t-shirt, and information from the Griffins and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will be available for pickup.

ABOUT THE GRIFFINS YOUTH FOUNDATION

Established in 1995, the Griffins Youth Foundation promotes academic excellence, community involvement and healthy lifestyles among the youth of West Michigan, enhancing their lives through hockey and ice-related sports. The foundation provides opportunities for more than 450 deserving boys and girls - many of whom are underprivileged, underserved, at-risk, or have special needs - to participate in the great sport of hockey at no cost. Programs currently include co-ed hockey for first through 12th graders, a girls-only division, a learn-to-skate program, and the Grand Rapids Sled Wings sled hockey team for children and young adults with physical disabilities.







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