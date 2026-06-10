Sergei Murashov Named to AHL Top Prospects Team

Published on June 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov has been named to the 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team, determined by the league's hockey operations department in conjunction with AHL general managers.

The AHL Top Prospects Team is comprised of the three forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender projected to be the best future NHL players. To qualify for the AHL Top Prospects Team, skaters must have been 22-years-old or younger on the first day of the regular season and must have played at least 36 regular-season games in the AHL and no more than 30 regular-season games in the National Hockey League during 2025-26. Goaltenders must have been 23 or younger on opening night and have played at least 25 AHL games and no more than 20 NHL games during the regular season.

In 38 regular-season appearances for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Murashov ranked third in the league in both goals against average (2.20) and save percentage (.919) while posting a record of 24-9-4. He also led all rookie netminders in goals against average, save percentage and shutouts (4). Murashov backstopped the Penguins to their first conference finals appearance in 12 years, recording a .931 save percentage in 15 playoff starts. A 2022 fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Murashov also earned a spot on the AHL All-Rookie Team for 2025-26.

A native of Yaroslavl, Russia, Murashov started the season on a five-game win streak and was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for October. He also compiled two more five-game win streaks throughout the season.

Last year, Murashov rattled off an 11-game win streak to start his AHL career, tying the Penguins' franchise record for longest winning streak. This season, he made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh and burst onto the scene in similar fashion. After falling in his first game on Nov. 9, 2025, Murashov bounced back to post a shutout for his first NHL victory during the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

The full 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team is as follows:

Goaltender - Sergei Murashov, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Defenseman - Adam Engström, Laval Rocket

Defenseman - Carter Yakemchuk, Belleville Senators

Forward - Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Grand Rapids Griffins

Forward - Konsta Helenius, Rochester Americans

Forward - Ilya Protas, Hershey Bears

Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2026-27 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.







American Hockey League Stories from June 10, 2026

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