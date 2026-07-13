Penguins Sign Brent Johnson, Lucas Ciona and Mark Senden

Published on July 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed defenseman Brent Johnson as well as forwards Lucas Ciona and Mark Senden to American Hockey League contracts for the 2026-27 season.

Johnson is entering his second full season of professional hockey after being named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team with the Wheeling Nailers in 2025-26. His 55 points led all rookie defensemen and ranked fourth among ECHL blueliners. Johnson also tied for the Nailers' team lead with 55 points, and he topped the club with 43 assists.

The 23-year-old, right-handed defenseman has appeared in two AHL games, both with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to turning pro, Johnson skated in 111 collegiate games, split between two years at the University of North Dakota and two years at Ohio State University. In those four seasons, the native of Frisco, Texas picked up 13 goals and 22 assists for 35 points.

Ciona posted nine points (5G-4A) in 47 games last year with the Calgary Wranglers. A sixth-round draft pick (173rd overall) by the Calgary Flames in 2021, the 23-year-old played all three of his first pro seasons with the Wranglers. He posted 37 points (17G-20A) in 170 AHL games.

Ciona, who hails from Edmonton, Alberta, won a Western Hockey League Championship as captain of the Seattle Thunderbirds in 2023. In 195 WHL games, Ciona notched 50 goal and 86 assists for 136 points.

Senden, 28, is entering his fourth season as a pro. He spent last year with the Colorado Eagles, with which he logged four goals and nine assists for 13 points. Across his 128 AHL games with Colorado and the Charlotte Checkers, Senden has earned 37 points (13G-24A).

Senden has won championships at many levels throughout his career, dating back to high school. He won a AA Minnesota State Championship in 2016, a USHL Clark Cup with the Fargo Force in 2018, an NCHC Championship with the University of North Dakota in 2021, and a Kelly Cup with the Florida Everblades in 2024.

Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2026-27 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from July 13, 2026

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