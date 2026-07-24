Penguins Sign Kelly Cup MVP Goaltender Cam Johnson

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Cam Johnson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 regular season.

Johnson is coming off of his fourth Kelly Cup Championship with the Florida Everblades. Johnson also won the June M. Kelly Award as MVP of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs by posting a 1.88 goals against average, .923 save percentage and three shutouts during the postseason. He became a three-time playoff MVP, having previously won the award in 2022 and 2023.

Johnson, 32, is also a two-time recipient of the Nick Vitucci Award as the ECHL Goaltender of the Year. The University of North Dakota grad earned the accolade in each of the last two seasons, while also being named a ECHL First Team All-Star on both occasions.

In 253 career ECHL games with Florida and the Adirondack Thunder, Johnson owns a record of 154-64-30 to go along with a 2.22 goals against average, .918 save percentage and 20 shutouts.

Johnson has appeared in 53 career AHL contests, suiting up as a member of the Binghamton Devils, Cleveland Monsters and Charlotte Checkers. The native of Troy, Michigan has a 18-25-8 record, 3.59 goals against average, .876 save percentage and one shutout.

Johnson was also the starting goaltender for the University of North Dakota when the Fighting Hawks won their last NCAA National Championship in 2016. During his four starts in that year's National Tournament, Johnson produced a 1.50 goals against average and .944 save percentage.

Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2026-27 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

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