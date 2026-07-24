Suites on Sale for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Suites for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Ranging from 12 to 60 people, take your game night experience to the next level with any of our premium offerings. Whether you're celebrating a birthday, milestone, treating clients or coworkers, or looking for a special night with family and friends, there is a suite for everyone!

Reserve your space rinkside with our multiple options on the glass, sit in our loge suites just off the concourse, or enjoy the premium space of one of our many private suite and party space options.

Dates fill up fast! Do not be shut out from the most elevated game night experience for you and your group today by heading to condorssuites.com .







American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

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