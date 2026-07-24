Hershey Bears Announce Promotional Schedule for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's promotional schedule for the 2026-27 season, presented by Penn State Health. This season, fan favorites are back, including Members 1st Bobblehead Night, Hersheypark Pass Nights, and of course, the club's world-famous Teddy Bear Toss. The schedule also features the all-new B-E-A-R-Sapalooza music nights, Wizards & Wands Night, Back to B'ars Night, and so much more.

The full promotional schedule is available at HersheyBears.com. All promotional nights are subject to change, and additional nights and giveaways could be added at a later date.

Here are some of the promotional schedule highlights that fans should know as they plan to visit GIANT Center this season:

DARK NIGHTS TAKEOVER:

We're bringing the spine-tingling haunts of Dark Nights© at Hersheypark Halloween© to GIANT Center for our second Dark Nights© Takeover. When Hershey hosts Charlotte on Sunday, Oct. 4, select characters from Dark Nights© at Hersheypark Halloween© will leave the shadows of Hersheypark and prowl the concourse for a frightful night you won't want to miss.

HERSHEYPARK HAPPY:

Nothing is sweeter than pairing Hershey Bears hockey with the magic of Hersheypark! It's never too early to think about the holiday season, and the Bears will invite fans to get into the Christmas spirit with Christmas Candylane Pass Night on Saturday, Oct. 24. All fans in attendance that night will take home a pass valid for admission to Christmas Candylane through Jan. 3, 2027. The fun continues with three additional Hersheypark Pass Nights, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, Friday, Feb. 12, and Wednesday, March 24. All fans in attendance for those three games will receive a 2027 Hersheypark ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2027.

B-E-A-R-SAPALOOZA NIGHTS:

You don't need a VIP wristband to catch the best music festival of the year; you just need your Bears tickets. Welcome to B-E-A-R-Sapalooza, a season-long celebration where we transform the arena into a music festival on select nights to highlight amazing tunes. The fun starts on Saturday, Oct. 10 with our returning favorite, Country Night, featuring a Pepsi Straw Cowboy Hat giveaway for the first 6,000 fans. On Friday, Nov. 20 get your best air-guitar jamming ready for Rock 'n' Roll Night, plus beat the winter blues with our Halfway to Summer celebration on Friday, Jan. 15 at Trop Rock Night. The fun isn't done as we host 90s Night on Friday, Feb. 12 for an evening that promises to be totally rad and wraps up a festival lineup you won't want to miss.

SWEET CUDDLY MAYHEM RETURNS JANUARY 10: Mark your calendars and get ready for the greatest spectacle in hockey. Our world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 3 p.m. as the Bears face off against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Brace yourself for "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" as the moment Hershey scores its first goal, it's your cue to send thousands of stuffed animals raining down onto the ice. Every plush toy collected is donated to local children through our Hershey Bears Cares program. The Bears hold the hockey world record after collecting a staggering 102,343 bears in 2025.

ALL ABOUT THE KIDS:

Bring the family for great games geared toward kids throughout the 2026-27 season! Fans 15 and under can rock their Halloween costume for Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night on Sunday, Oct. 18. Plus, kids take over the rink for Belco Kids Night on Sunday, Nov. 15 featuring Mascot Mania. On that day, the first 3,000 kids 15 and under take home a knit hat, courtesy of Belco. On Sunday, Dec. 13, we'll trade our hockey sticks for magic wands for a spellbinding night of magical fun during our first Wizards & Wands Night.

BACK TO B'ARS: Go back in time with us as we celebrate the rich history of hockey in Hershey. It's been over 90 years since the Hershey B'ars last took the ice, so we're reviving the original identity of the Bears on Sunday, Feb. 28. That day is also Members 1st Retro Bobblehead Night as all fans will take home a B'ars-themed, old-school bobblehead.

GREAT NIGHTS FOR GREAT CAUSES:

The Bears are proud to support the local community and those in need. The club will host Penn State Health Pink the Rink Night on Saturday, Oct. 17 as Hershey continues the fight against breast cancer. The evening will feature a pink Penn State Health Gel Phone Light Cover for all fans. On Sunday, Nov. 1, we host our annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, and Penn State Health will provide a jersey rally towel to all in attendance. Additionally, the Bears will salute military and veterans on Hometown Heroes Night, slated for Wednesday, Nov. 11.

AND PLENTY MORE!:

Fan favorites and plenty of new promotional nights are slated for 2026-27! We're excited for our first Pennsyltucky Night on Sunday, Oct. 11, plus the return of Racing Night on Saturday, Feb. 27. The Plainville Farms Turkey Shoot Night takes place at our annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and all fans have a chance to head to the ice following the game for a chance to win a frozen turkey for the holidays. The Berks Holiday Ham Shoot is slated for Saturday, Dec. 19, plus you'll never leave the GIANT Center hungry with Bears Brunch on select Sunday games, Berks Dollar Dog Nights on Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Wednesday, Feb. 3, and a Taco Tuesday special on Jan. 12.

To celebrate the club's pursuit of its 14th championship, don't miss out on an exclusive Opening Night ticket special! The Bears host the Charlotte Checkers to open the season on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., and for a limited time, you can secure select seats for just $14. Offer ends July 31. Click here to lock in your $14 seats today and bring your loudest roar!







American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

Hershey Bears Announce Promotional Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Hershey Bears

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