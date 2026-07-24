Utah Mammoth Name Andrew Agozzino Assistant Coach of Tucson Roadrunners

Published on July 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release









Andrew Agozzino

(Tucson Roadrunners) Andrew Agozzino(Tucson Roadrunners)

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Andrew Agozzino assistant coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, Utah's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The appointment marks Agozzino's first coaching role after he announced his retirement from professional hockey on July 21.

Agozzino, 35, begins his coaching career following a 15-season professional playing career that spanned 900 games across the NHL and AHL.

In parts of nine NHL seasons, he recorded 12 points (3g, 9a), four penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-4 rating in 53 games with the Mammoth (2025-26), San Jose Sharks (2022-23), Ottawa Senators (2021-22), Anaheim Ducks (2019-21), Pittsburgh Penguins (2019-20) and Colorado Avalanche (2014-19).

In his final professional season in 2025-26, Agozzino earned an NHL Opening Night roster spot for the first time in his career, becoming just the seventh NHL player- and fifth undrafted player- over the last 30 years to make his team's season-opening lineup for the first time at age 34 or older, according to Utah Mammoth PR.

After appearing in two games with Utah, Agozzino returned to Tucson and recorded 39 points (19g, 20a) and 24 PIM in 56 games. Despite missing 16 contests, he led the Roadrunners in power-play goals (7) and special-teams goals (8), tied for the team lead in unassisted goals (2) and ranked second in game-winning goals (4) and shooting percentage (16.4%). He also tied for the most multi-assist games (5) among Tucson forwards.

Over 15 AHL seasons, the Kleinburg, Ontario, native amassed 662 points (284g, 378a) and 730 PIM in 847 career games with the Roadrunners (2024-26), San Diego Gulls (2023-24, 2020-21), San Jose Barracuda (2022-23), Belleville Senators (2021-22), Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2019-20), Colorado Eagles (2018-19), San Antonio Rampage (2017-18, 2015-16), Chicago Wolves (2016-17), Lake Erie Monsters (2012-15) and Peoria Rivermen (2009-10).

He ranks 26th in AHL history in goals, 29th in games played, 34th in points and 46th in assists.

Recognized as one of the league's most respected leaders, Agozzino served as an assistant captain during 10 AHL seasons, including each of his final two years with Tucson, and captained the San Jose Barracuda during the 2022-23 season.

Agozzino was selected to the AHL All-Star Classic three times (2012-13, 2018-19 and 2019-20) and twice earned his team's IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award, representing Tucson in 2025-26 and San Jose in 2022-23 as a finalist for the AHL's Yanick Dupré Memorial Award.

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American Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2026

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