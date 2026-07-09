Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals 2026-27 Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' full 2026-27 regular-season schedule was released today by the American Hockey League.
The 72-game slate (36 home/36 road) features games against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents as well as three teams from the Western Conference's Central Division. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its third season under the guidance of head coach Kirk MacDonald at home when the Springfield Thunderbirds return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 3 for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.
The three Central Division teams added to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's schedule are the Chicago Wolves, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs. The Penguins last faced off against Milwaukee and Rockford in 2018-19 and haven't taken on Chicago since the 2008 Calder Cup Final.
Including the season opener, 28 of the Penguins' 36 home games this season will take place on weekends: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton boasts three separate four-game homestands throughout the season. The Penguins will also be at home for three-straight games after Christmas, including Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.
The Penguins' longest time away from home is a six-game road stretch in March that spans across the U.S.-Canadian border.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the Atlantic Division for 2026-27, which now sits at seven teams: the Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield. The Penguins will meet division foes 48 times (24 home/24 road). Of their remaining 24 games, 18 will come against clubs in the North Division (9 home/9 road) and six will take place against the Central Division (3 home/3 road).
The Penguins take on the AHL's newest team, Hamilton Hammers, for the first time at home on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Every game will be available via the AHL's premier streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2026-27 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
2026-27 WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS REGULAR SEASON
(All Times EST)
Day Date Time (ET) Visiting Team Home Team
Saturday October 3 6:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday October 4 5:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday October 10 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Sunday October 11 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence
Friday October 16 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland
Saturday October 17 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland
Friday October 23 7:05 p.m. Belleville vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday October 24 6:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday October 30 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Utica
Sunday November 1 5:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Friday November 6 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Saturday November 7 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Tuesday November 10 6:35 p.m. Utica vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday November 13 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Saturday November 14 6:05 p.m. Hamilton vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday November 15 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday November 18 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday November 20 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Saturday November 21 6:05 p.m. Rochester vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday November 25 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Friday November 27 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday November 29 3:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday December 2 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Belleville
Friday December 4 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Laval
Tuesday December 8 10:30 a.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Wednesday December 9 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte
Saturday December 12 3:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday December 13 5:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Tuesday December 15 6:35 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday December 18 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday December 19 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Sunday December 27 3:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday December 30 6:35 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday January 1 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday January 3 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield
Sunday January 10 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Friday January 15 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Syracuse
Saturday January 16 6:05 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday January 17 6:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday January 22 7:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday January 24 3:05 p.m. Chicago vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday January 27 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Friday January 29 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield
Saturday January 30 6:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield
Wednesday February 3 6:35 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday February 5 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Saturday February 6 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Saturday February 13 3:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday February 17 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Friday February 19 7:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday February 20 6:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday February 24 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Milwaukee
Friday February 26 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Rockford
Saturday February 27 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Chicago
Wednesday March 3 6:35 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday March 6 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday March 7 5:05 p.m. Rockford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wednesday March 10 6:35 p.m. Laval vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday March 13 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence
Sunday March 14 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford
Wednesday March 17 1:30 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Toronto
Friday March 19 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hamilton
Saturday March 20 5:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Rochester
Wednesday March 24 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Friday March 26 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday March 27 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey
Friday April 2 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday April 3 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Sunday April 4 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley
Wednesday April 7 6:35 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Friday April 9 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Saturday April 10 6:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
GAMES BY DAY OF THE WEEK GAMES BY MONTH
Home Road Total Home Road Total
Monday 0 0 0 October 4 5 9
Tuesday 2 1 3 November 7 6 13
Wednesday 6 8 14 December 6 5 11
Thursday 0 0 0 January 5 6 11
Friday 9 11 20 February 4 6 10
Saturday 11 10 21 March 5 7 12
Sunday 8 6 14 April 5 1 6
GAMES vs. OPPONENTS (Home/Road)
Atlantic Division North Division Central Division
Charlotte (4/4) Belleville (1/1) Chicago (1/1)
Hartford (3/3) Cleveland (2/2) Milwaukee (1/1)
Hershey (6/6) Hamilton (1/1) Rockford (1/1)
Lehigh Valley (6/6) Laval (1/1)
Providence (2/2) Rochester (1/1)
Springfield (3/3) Syracuse (1/1)
Toronto (1/1)
Utica (1/1)
* = All dates and times are subject to change
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