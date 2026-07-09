Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals 2026-27 Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins' full 2026-27 regular-season schedule was released today by the American Hockey League.

The 72-game slate (36 home/36 road) features games against all 14 Eastern Conference opponents as well as three teams from the Western Conference's Central Division. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton opens its third season under the guidance of head coach Kirk MacDonald at home when the Springfield Thunderbirds return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 3 for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop.

The three Central Division teams added to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's schedule are the Chicago Wolves, Milwaukee Admirals and Rockford IceHogs. The Penguins last faced off against Milwaukee and Rockford in 2018-19 and haven't taken on Chicago since the 2008 Calder Cup Final.

Including the season opener, 28 of the Penguins' 36 home games this season will take place on weekends: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton boasts three separate four-game homestands throughout the season. The Penguins will also be at home for three-straight games after Christmas, including Dec. 27, Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

The Penguins' longest time away from home is a six-game road stretch in March that spans across the U.S.-Canadian border.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton returns to the Atlantic Division for 2026-27, which now sits at seven teams: the Charlotte Checkers, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins and Springfield. The Penguins will meet division foes 48 times (24 home/24 road). Of their remaining 24 games, 18 will come against clubs in the North Division (9 home/9 road) and six will take place against the Central Division (3 home/3 road).

The Penguins take on the AHL's newest team, Hamilton Hammers, for the first time at home on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Every game will be available via the AHL's premier streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2026-27 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

2026-27 WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS REGULAR SEASON

(All Times EST)

Day Date Time (ET) Visiting Team Home Team

Saturday October 3 6:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday October 4 5:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday October 10 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Sunday October 11 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence

Friday October 16 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland

Saturday October 17 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Cleveland

Friday October 23 7:05 p.m. Belleville vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday October 24 6:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday October 30 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Utica

Sunday November 1 5:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Friday November 6 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Saturday November 7 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Tuesday November 10 6:35 p.m. Utica vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday November 13 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Saturday November 14 6:05 p.m. Hamilton vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday November 15 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday November 18 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday November 20 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Saturday November 21 6:05 p.m. Rochester vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday November 25 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Friday November 27 7:05 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday November 29 3:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday December 2 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Belleville

Friday December 4 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Laval

Tuesday December 8 10:30 a.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Wednesday December 9 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Charlotte

Saturday December 12 3:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday December 13 5:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tuesday December 15 6:35 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday December 18 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday December 19 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Sunday December 27 3:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday December 30 6:35 p.m. Providence vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday January 1 7:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday January 3 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield

Sunday January 10 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Friday January 15 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Syracuse

Saturday January 16 6:05 p.m. Syracuse vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday January 17 6:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday January 22 7:05 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday January 24 3:05 p.m. Chicago vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday January 27 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Friday January 29 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield

Saturday January 30 6:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Springfield

Wednesday February 3 6:35 p.m. Springfield vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday February 5 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Saturday February 6 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Saturday February 13 3:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday February 17 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Friday February 19 7:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday February 20 6:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday February 24 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Milwaukee

Friday February 26 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Rockford

Saturday February 27 8:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Chicago

Wednesday March 3 6:35 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday March 6 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday March 7 5:05 p.m. Rockford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wednesday March 10 6:35 p.m. Laval vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday March 13 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Providence

Sunday March 14 3:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hartford

Wednesday March 17 1:30 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Toronto

Friday March 19 7:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hamilton

Saturday March 20 5:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Rochester

Wednesday March 24 7:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Friday March 26 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday March 27 6:00 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Hershey

Friday April 2 7:05 p.m. Hartford vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday April 3 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Sunday April 4 3:05 p.m. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton vs. Lehigh Valley

Wednesday April 7 6:35 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Friday April 9 7:05 p.m. Hershey vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Saturday April 10 6:05 p.m. Charlotte vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

GAMES BY DAY OF THE WEEK GAMES BY MONTH

Home Road Total Home Road Total

Monday 0 0 0 October 4 5 9

Tuesday 2 1 3 November 7 6 13

Wednesday 6 8 14 December 6 5 11

Thursday 0 0 0 January 5 6 11

Friday 9 11 20 February 4 6 10

Saturday 11 10 21 March 5 7 12

Sunday 8 6 14 April 5 1 6

GAMES vs. OPPONENTS (Home/Road)

Atlantic Division North Division Central Division

Charlotte (4/4) Belleville (1/1) Chicago (1/1)

Hartford (3/3) Cleveland (2/2) Milwaukee (1/1)

Hershey (6/6) Hamilton (1/1) Rockford (1/1)

Lehigh Valley (6/6) Laval (1/1)

Providence (2/2) Rochester (1/1)

Springfield (3/3) Syracuse (1/1)

Toronto (1/1)

Utica (1/1)

* = All dates and times are subject to change







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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