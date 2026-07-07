Penguins Bring Back Harvey-Pinard, Sign McGing and Mast

Published on July 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed forwards Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Hugh McGing as well as defenseman Ryan Mast to American Hockey League contracts for the 2026-27 season.

Harvey-Pinard returns to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after skating in 66 regular-season games with the Black and Gold last year. The 27-year-old placed third on the club with 21 goals, which equaled his AHL career high. He also tied for third on the Penguins with 39 points and played in one game for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A native of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Québec, Harvey-Pinard added two goals and two assists for four points in 10 postseason games during the Penguins' run in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Harvey-Pinard has earned 165 points (72G-93A) in 251 career AHL contests as a member of the Penguins and Laval Rocket. He also has 85 NHL games on his résumé with Pittsburgh and the Montréal Canadiens.

McGing played the first six years of his professional career in the St. Louis Blues organization after he was drafted by St. Louis in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Also 27-years-old, McGing is the Springfield Thunderbirds' all-time franchise leader in games played (323), while ranking second in team history in career assists (112) and points (177).

Last year, McGing logged 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 66 games, then tacked on an additional six points (2G-4A) in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games. The Chicago, Illinois native has also appeared in nine career NHL games for St. Louis, and he scored his first NHL goal last season.

Mast, 23, is a right-handed defenseman who has skated in 90 AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Rockford IceHogs. Last season with Rockford, Mast secured 14 assists in 46 games.

Drafted in the sixth round (181st overall) by the Boston Bruins in 2021, Mast has 19 career AHL points, all of which are assists. He also notched 16 points (5G-11A) in 47 ECHL contests with the Maine Mariners.

Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2026-27 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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