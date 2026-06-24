Penguins Reveal Guaranteed Home Dates for 2026-27 Season

Published on June 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today six guaranteed home dates for the club's upcoming 2026-27 regular season.

The Penguins' guaranteed home dates are as follows:

Saturday, October 3

Saturday, December 12

Sunday, December 27

Saturday, January 16

Saturday, February 13

Saturday, March 6

Opponents for these dates are still to be determined. The full 2026-27 American Hockey League schedule will be released later this summer.

Season-ticket packages for the upcoming 2026-27 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities, are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.







American Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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