Monsters Sign Forward Tate Singleton to One-Year AHL Contract

Published on July 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Monsters signed forward Tate Singleton to a one-year AHL contract for the 2026-27 season. In 39 appearances for Cleveland last season, Singleton posted 6-5-11 with 54 penalty minutes and added 0-1-1 in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

A 5'9", 176 lb. left-shooting native of West Lebanon, NH, Singleton, 27, supplied 7-10-17 with 92 penalty minutes in 61 career AHL appearances for the Monsters, Toronto Marlies, and Ontario Reign spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-26. Singleton added 47-48-95 with 220 penalty minutes in 120 career ECHL games spanning parts of three seasons from 2023-26 with the Newfoundland Growlers and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Prior to his professional career, Singleton contributed 33-37-70 with 106 penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 140 career NCAA appearances for Ohio State spanning four seasons from 2019-23. Singleton added 22-15-37 with 71 penalty minutes in 53 USHL appearances for the Central Illinois Flying Aces in 2018-19.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters and Rocket Arena are proud hosts of the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic that will take place on Sunday, February 7, and Monday, February 8, 2027. For up-to-date information on the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic visit clevelandmonsters.com/allstar







American Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.