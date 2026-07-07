Hockey Takes the Mound for Cleveland Monsters Night with the Lake Erie Crushers

Published on July 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are excited to announce hockey will take over the baseball diamond at ForeFront Field for Cleveland Monsters Night with the Lake Erie Crushers presented by McGowan PAE on Saturday, July 18, at 7:00 p.m.

Fans at the game will be treated to specialty jerseys, exclusive merchandise, special appearances and more! Fans will be able to participate in the Crushers staple Dollar Dog Night followed by the night's conclusion of a Monsters themed fireworks show.

Fans can head into ForeFront Field when gates open at 6:00 p.m. and be immersed in a familiar experience with the well-known entrance music, inflatable Monster head tunnel, goal horn and more! The Monsters mascot, Sully, will join the popular 216 Stix Drumline to complete the winter atmosphere.

Crushers players will wear specialty themed jerseys on the field featuring a logo mashup with the Angry Grape logo emerging from the depths that will be auctioned off online via DASH with a part of the proceeds benefitting Crushers Charities. Jerseys will be available in an extended auction starting on Monday, July 13, at 9:00 a.m. until Saturday, July 18, at 9:00 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase a commemorative puck featuring the mash-up logo and a specialty Monsters-inspired t-shirt at the Fan-Attic Team Store while supplies last.

Tickets to Monsters Night with the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday, July 18, at ForeFront Field start at just $13 and are on sale now at LECrushers.com, the ForeFront Field Box Office and ONLINE.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Monsters and Rocket Arena are proud hosts of the 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic that will take place on Sunday, February 7, and Monday, February 8, 2027. For up-to-date information on the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic visit clevelandmonsters.com/allstar

The Cleveland Monsters, founded in 2007, are a professional hockey team in the American Hockey League's North Division. The Cleveland Monsters won the AHL Championship in 2016 while also taking the Western Conference crown in the same year and the North Division title in 2024. Known for their community support, workplace diversity and local economic impact, the team plays at Rocket Arena in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Both the Monsters and Rocket Arena are part of Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity of sports and entertainment properties under the Dan Gilbert ROCK Family of Companies. The Monsters and Rocket Arena provide fans with the best experience in the AHL with an extensive and stunning array of amenities, technology and signature, electrifying game presentation. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Monsters, Nic Barlage is the Monsters, Rocket Arena and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, Mike Ostrowski is the President of the Monsters and Franchise Properties, and the Monsters team is led by General Manager Chris Clark and Head Coach Nick Bootland.







American Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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