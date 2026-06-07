Defensemen Brent Johnson, Quinn Beauchesne Join Penguins

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled defenseman Brent Johnson from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Additionally, the Penguins have signed defenseman Quinn Beauchesne to an amateur tryout agreement.

Johnson topped the Nailers with 43 assists and tied for the team lead with 55 points during the regular season. His 12 goals and 55 points also tied for fourth among all ECHL defenseman and earned him a spot on the 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Johnson, 23, appeared in one game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season on Dec. 28, 2025 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The St. Louis, Missouri native has two career AHL games, both as a Penguin. He has no points in that time.

Johnson was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in the third round (80th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Beauchesne played most of this season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League. He notched new OHL career-highs with seven goals, 28 assists and 35 points in 56 contests. The 2025 fifth-round pick (148th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins led all Guelph defenders those areas, and his 28 helpers ranked second on the team.

Beauchesne, 19, has 66 points (15G-51A) in 138 career OHL games with the Storm. He also secured gold medals for Canada at both the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and 2025 U18 World Championship.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Beauchesne made his pro debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by skating in their Apr. 15, 2026 home game against the Hershey Bears.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game in the 2026 Eastern Conference Final is tonight, Sunday, June 7, against the Toronto Marlies. Game 6 of the is set for a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. If necessary, Game 7 will also be played on the Penguins' home ice on Tuesday, June 9 with a 7:05 p.m. start time.

Individual tickets as well as full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the 2026 Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367 or visit wbspenguins.com.

Penguins Playoff Packages, which are billed on a pay-as-we-play basis, include tickets to every confirmed home game during the postseason. Each package also comes with an $8 voucher for every home game, which can be redeemed at Savor concession stands or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store located inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on each designated game date.

Every minute of the Calder Cup Playoffs can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.