Moose and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, revealed today the team's 72-game schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.

The Moose drop the puck on their campaign on Saturday, Oct. 3, inside Canada Life Centre against the Chicago Wolves. The long-time rivals clash again in Winnipeg on Oct. 4. Manitoba then opens the first road trip of the campaign on Oct. 9 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The schedule concludes on April 11, when the Moose host the Griffins for Fan Appreciation Day.

Fan-favourite theme games make their return in 2026-27, including Winnipeg's most exciting New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31 against the Abbotsford Canucks, and Super Hero Day on Feb. 15, when the Moose host the Laval Rocket. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule still to come this summer.

The Moose square off against 12 different opponents this season, including their first meeting with the Bakersfield Condors since the 2018-19 season. Manitoba will play 20 all-Canadian matchups, with the Canucks, Rocket, Belleville Senators, Calgary Wranglers, and defending Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies all making stops at Canada Life Centre.

This season's home schedule features 28 games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday or holidays. The docket also holds 18 matinee 2 p.m. games, perfect for family outings. The Moose expand the Project 11 School Day game program to three games this season, with 10:30 a.m. puck drops taking place Nov. 24 against Grand Rapids, Dec. 16 versus the Rockford IceHogs and March 4 against Chicago.

Manitoba Moose ticket memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits including concession and merchandise discounts, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option best for you, visit moosehockey.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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