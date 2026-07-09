Moose and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
Published on July 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, revealed today the team's 72-game schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.
The Moose drop the puck on their campaign on Saturday, Oct. 3, inside Canada Life Centre against the Chicago Wolves. The long-time rivals clash again in Winnipeg on Oct. 4. Manitoba then opens the first road trip of the campaign on Oct. 9 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The schedule concludes on April 11, when the Moose host the Griffins for Fan Appreciation Day.
Fan-favourite theme games make their return in 2026-27, including Winnipeg's most exciting New Year's Eve party on Dec. 31 against the Abbotsford Canucks, and Super Hero Day on Feb. 15, when the Moose host the Laval Rocket. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule still to come this summer.
The Moose square off against 12 different opponents this season, including their first meeting with the Bakersfield Condors since the 2018-19 season. Manitoba will play 20 all-Canadian matchups, with the Canucks, Rocket, Belleville Senators, Calgary Wranglers, and defending Calder Cup Champion Toronto Marlies all making stops at Canada Life Centre.
This season's home schedule features 28 games on Friday, Saturday, Sunday or holidays. The docket also holds 18 matinee 2 p.m. games, perfect for family outings. The Moose expand the Project 11 School Day game program to three games this season, with 10:30 a.m. puck drops taking place Nov. 24 against Grand Rapids, Dec. 16 versus the Rockford IceHogs and March 4 against Chicago.
Manitoba Moose ticket memberships are available now. Enjoy benefits including concession and merchandise discounts, an exclusive full-team autograph session and much more. For the full details on Ticket Memberships and to select the option best for you, visit moosehockey.com/memberships.
American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026
- Calgary Wranglers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Calgary Wranglers
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2026.27 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- The Schedule Is Out: Season Starts Saturday, October 3 - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Reveals 2026-27 Schedule - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds Announce Regular Season Schedule for 2026-27 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Phantoms Release 2026-27 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- IceHogs 2026-27 Schedule Has Arrived - Rockford IceHogs
- San Jose Barracuda Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Griffins Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Unveil 2026-27 Season Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Announce 2026-27 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Toronto Marlies Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign, AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Hartford Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Hershey Bears
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Providence Bruins
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Release Fan-Focused Schedule for 10th Anniversary Season in 2026-27 - Belleville Senators
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- American Hockey League Unveils 2026-27 Schedule - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Texas Stars Announce 2026-27 Regular-Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- Comets Release Schedule for 2026-27 Season - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Roll out 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hartford Wolf Pack Agree to Terms with D Cooper Moore - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Sylvain Favreau Named Syracuse Crunch Assistant Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Steve Sullivan Named Head Coach of Toronto Marlies - Toronto Marlies
- Mike Ostrowski Named Winner of the 2025-26 American Hockey League's James C. Hendy Memorial Award - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.