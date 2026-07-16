Moose Sign Forwards Deni Goure and Sullivan Mack

Published on July 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed forwards Deni Goure and Sullivan Mack to one-year contracts through the 2026-27 season.

Deni Goure

Forward

Born July 15, 2003 - Chatham, Ont.

Height 5.11 - Weight 185 - Shoots R

Goure, 23, racked up 49 points (20G, 29A) in 66 ECHL games split between the Bloomington Bison and Greensboro Gargoyles during the 2025-26 season. He also posted eight points (2G, 6A) in six Kelly Cup Playoff games with Bloomington. Goure holds 135 games of ECHL experience while recording 104 points (43G, 61A) with Bloomington, Greensboro and the Rapid City Rush. He has also appeared in three AHL contests split between the Chicago Wolves and Calgary Wranglers. Prior to turning pro, Goure notched 251 points (102G, 149A) in 259 career OHL games with the Owen Sound Attack.

Deni Goure Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

Sullivan Mack

Forward

Born July 5, 2000 - Anchorage, Alaska

Height 6.1 - Weight 190 - Shoots L

Mack, 26, tallied 38 points (17G, 21A) in 52 games with the Bison throughout his first professional campaign in 2025-26. He has also appeared in five career AHL contests with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Before beginning his pro career, Mack totalled 53 points (23G, 30A) in 106 NCAA outings with Cornell University. The Anchorage, Alaska product captured back-to-back ECAC Championships (2024 & 2025) while at Cornell.

Sullivan Mack Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The 2026-27 regular season schedule is here! Check out the full Moose schedule and sync it to your calendar at moosehockey.com/schedule.

Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 Manitoba Moose season are available now! Find the plan that matches your schedule with options ranging from Full Season and Half Season Memberships to the 12 Game Pack and Flex 15. For more information about becoming a Moose Ticket Member, visit moosehockey.com/memberships.







American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

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